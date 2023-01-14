MK Dons 0-0 Lincoln City - A third injury blow for Dons
MK Dons are back in action after two weeks off, taking on Lincoln City at Stadium MK in League One
MK Dons 0-0 Lincoln City - LIVE
Grigg now replaces the injured Holland.
Concerning that after two weeks of Mark Jackson’s new, more intense training, we’ve seen three Dons players limp out.
Once again, McEachran wins the ball in the centre of the park but he looks up and there’s no movement and option to offload to.
MK Dons now worrying on the fitness of Nathan Holland as he too goes down injured. Will Grigg prepped to come on for him
Eisa in behind OH but his pass across the face of goal is just out reach of Dennis.
MK Dons‘ best move of the game
Ethan Robson has gone down injured and will have to make way, Bradley Johnson comes on to replace him.
And Louie Barry comes off to be replaced by Matt Dennis
Jack Diamond dances through the challenges there to get into the Dons area, and gets a shot away which Cumming tips around the post for a corner, which amounts to nothing
Not an inspiring half at all, and a few boos from the Cowshed. I think maybe two shots all half, both from Lincoln, neither really worth remembering. Not a lot of change.
So frustrating from MK Dons again - they’re shaping to counter but there just isn’t any pace and drive from the midfield and Robson slows it and brings the game back into their own half. Groans from the crowd as they want to see a bit more cut and thrust
A shot! Lincoln’s Mandriou has a dig from the edge of the box, Cumming fumbles with it before gathering