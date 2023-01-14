News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 0-0 Lincoln City - A third injury blow for Dons

MK Dons are back in action after two weeks off, taking on Lincoln City at Stadium MK in League One

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
MK Dons take on Lincoln City in League One at Stadium MK

MK Dons 0-0 Lincoln City - LIVE

67 mins: Grigg does come on

Grigg now replaces the injured Holland.

Concerning that after two weeks of Mark Jackson’s new, more intense training, we’ve seen three Dons players limp out.

65 mins: Another injury for MK Dons

Once again, McEachran wins the ball in the centre of the park but he looks up and there’s no movement and option to offload to.

MK Dons now worrying on the fitness of Nathan Holland as he too goes down injured. Will Grigg prepped to come on for him

58 mins: Dennis comes close

Eisa in behind OH but his pass across the face of goal is just out reach of Dennis.

MK Dons‘ best move of the game

56 mins: Double change

Ethan Robson has gone down injured and will have to make way, Bradley Johnson comes on to replace him.

And Louie Barry comes off to be replaced by Matt Dennis

46 mins: Cumming makes the save

Jack Diamond dances through the challenges there to get into the Dons area, and gets a shot away which Cumming tips around the post for a corner, which amounts to nothing

Second-half

Back underway, Lincoln restart the game

HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Lincoln City

Not an inspiring half at all, and a few boos from the Cowshed. I think maybe two shots all half, both from Lincoln, neither really worth remembering. Not a lot of change.

44 mins: Too SLOW

So frustrating from MK Dons again - they’re shaping to counter but there just isn’t any pace and drive from the midfield and Robson slows it and brings the game back into their own half. Groans from the crowd as they want to see a bit more cut and thrust

41 mins: A shot on goal!

A shot! Lincoln’s Mandriou has a dig from the edge of the box, Cumming fumbles with it before gathering

37 mins: A bit stale

No movement for MK Dons in front of Jules there as he looked to pass it on. Not exactly enthralling stuff from the home side as yet.

Home fans trying to lift the player and kick them into action

