MK Dons 0-0 Notts County - Game settles down somewhat
MK Dons are in action this afternoon against League Two leaders Notts County
23 mins: Drinks!
The sides have agreed to take on some water midway through the first-half.
It’s a relentless heat, and I think it’s playing it’s part. Neither side really hitting their strides as yet, not much in the way of chances either - that Leko strike from range earlier about as close as either have come.
18 mins: County with a sniff
Still goal-less here, but County have the ball in the Dons penalty area to give the defence something to think about. A deep cross to John Bostock isn’t dealt with, he then tries to put it back into the middle but it’s cut out by Norman who gets it away.
Just a little nervy moment there.
10 mins: Another good move
Leko involved again, feeds Harvie on the left-flank but his cross is pulled behind the run of Max Dean.
Good start from Dons here
7 mins: Leko with a sighter
Good stuff from Leko to create the first real chance of the game. Sparked by Dean winning the ball in the centre of the park allowed Leko to break up the left, but without any support, had to hold it up before off-loading. He eventually gets it back, cuts onto his right foot and strikes from range but Aidan Stone gets across to it
2 mins: Wasted free-kick
An opportunity for Dons to swing the ball into the danger zone but Harvie’s delivery is far too close to Aidan Stone in the County net
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game underway
Familiar faces return
Adam Chicksen is back at Stadium MK this afternoon, playing for Notts County. He left MK Dons ten years ago, plying his trade for plenty of clubs before ending up at Meadow Lane.
Aden Baldwin is also on the bench for Notts County.
Notts County’s side to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Max Dean makes his first league start for MK Dons as he leads the line alongside Jonathan Leko this afternoon.
Ellis Harrison is on the bench for MK Dons this afternoon following his deadline day move, as is Anthony Stewart and goalkeeper Michael Kelly goes straight into the squad after his deal was completed this afternoon.
Team: MacGillivray, Tucker, O’Hora, Smith, Harvie, Norman, Devoy, Robson, Gilbey, Leko, Dean
Subs: Kelly, Lewington, Harrison, Eisa, Payne, Tomlinson, Stewart