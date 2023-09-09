News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 0-0 Notts County - Game settles down somewhat

MK Dons are in action this afternoon against League Two leaders Notts County

By Toby Lock
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons 0-0 Notts County - LIVE

15:28 BST

23 mins: Drinks!

The sides have agreed to take on some water midway through the first-half.

It’s a relentless heat, and I think it’s playing it’s part. Neither side really hitting their strides as yet, not much in the way of chances either - that Leko strike from range earlier about as close as either have come.

15:21 BST

18 mins: County with a sniff

Still goal-less here, but County have the ball in the Dons penalty area to give the defence something to think about. A deep cross to John Bostock isn’t dealt with, he then tries to put it back into the middle but it’s cut out by Norman who gets it away.

Just a little nervy moment there.

15:11 BST

10 mins: Another good move

Leko involved again, feeds Harvie on the left-flank but his cross is pulled behind the run of Max Dean.

Good start from Dons here

15:10 BST

7 mins: Leko with a sighter

Good stuff from Leko to create the first real chance of the game. Sparked by Dean winning the ball in the centre of the park allowed Leko to break up the left, but without any support, had to hold it up before off-loading. He eventually gets it back, cuts onto his right foot and strikes from range but Aidan Stone gets across to it

15:03 BST

2 mins: Wasted free-kick

An opportunity for Dons to swing the ball into the danger zone but Harvie’s delivery is far too close to Aidan Stone in the County net

15:01 BST

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

14:36 BST

A look around League Two

Elsewhere around the division this afternoon
14:18 BSTUpdated 14:34 BST

Familiar faces return

Adam Chicksen made over 80 appearances for MK Dons

Adam Chicksen is back at Stadium MK this afternoon, playing for Notts County. He left MK Dons ten years ago, plying his trade for plenty of clubs before ending up at Meadow Lane.

Aden Baldwin spent just a season at MK Dons in 2021/22

Aden Baldwin is also on the bench for Notts County.

14:04 BST

Notts County’s side to face MK Dons

14:03 BST

MK Dons team news

Ellis Harrison comes into the squad this afternoon

Max Dean makes his first league start for MK Dons as he leads the line alongside Jonathan Leko this afternoon.

Ellis Harrison is on the bench for MK Dons this afternoon following his deadline day move, as is Anthony Stewart and goalkeeper Michael Kelly goes straight into the squad after his deal was completed this afternoon.

Team: MacGillivray, Tucker, O’Hora, Smith, Harvie, Norman, Devoy, Robson, Gilbey, Leko, Dean

Subs: Kelly, Lewington, Harrison, Eisa, Payne, Tomlinson, Stewart

