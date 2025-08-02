MK Dons 0-0 Oldham Athletic - Paterson on to make his debut
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic - LIVE
63 mins: Immediate impact
Straight away, the big Scot chases down the ball, harries a defender, sticks one on the deck and wins a corner. A flying start!
60 mins: Sub
Here comes the new signing. He’s coming on to replace Thompson-Sommers
59 mins: Sub
Morris off, Hawkes on for Oldham.
Callum Paterson is ready to make his first appearance for Dons too, he’s readying himself
56 mins: Booked
Wow, ref. Dons shape to counter, ref pulls the game back, the players are furious. Dons then take it early, but he pulls it back again, Sanders loses his head, says something to the man in charge who takes exception and gets a booking for it
55 mins: What a touch!
MacGillivray sends one into the sky, Collins brings it down right on his toe, brilliant touch, looks to play in Kelly but Daniels does really well to get the tackle in
53 mins: Chance
Quick break from Dons, Kelly frees Mendez-Laing, he plays an early pass for Hepburn-Murphy who tumbles to the deck, he thinks he’s been fouled but nothing given
47 mins: Wide
Nice from Mendez-Laing, his cross is over Kelly’s head and cleared only as far as Thompson-Sommers, who hits it first time, but it’s more of a stab at it and it spins wide
Second-half
Back underway
Half-time: MK Dons 0-0 Oldham Athletic
An energetic half, if a bit lacking on chances.
Dons probably just about shading it, but it’s pretty even. Neither keeper with much to do.
Stoppage time
We’re going to get one minute as MacGillivray punches clear an Oldham corner
40 mins: Pen! Wait... Corner?!
Collins bears down on goal, he’s bundled over and it looks for all the world as if the referee Matthew Russell has pointed to the spot... but instead he gives a corner.
36 mins: Shot
Good play again from RHM, he finds space for KTS to HAG (have a go... not everything needs an acronym) but its over the bar.
33 mins: Breakaway
Hepburn-Murphy again looks to capitalise on a break, he has Kelly for support but this time goes it alone. He cuts across Ryan Woods, who is Oldham’s midfield disruptor so far, and the Latics man make a clean challenge to deny him getting into the box
25 mins: First touch
Not sure MacGillivray has touched the ball in a meaningful way as yet (nor has his counterpart Mat Hudon) but the Dons keeper comes a long way to claim a deep Oldham free-kick, but is fouled in the air and wins a free-kick of his own
22 mins: Lively
Hepburn-Murphy has been a livewire for Dons so far, and skipping past the challenge of Ogle has acres to run into. He’s got Mendez-Laing and Collins for support, slides it to the former but just has too much sauce on it
19 mins: Corner
Deep corner into the mixer causes a bit of a mess for the Oldham defence, Kelly retrieves to cross low but a mess of legs again sees the visitors hack it clear
16 mins: Dons pushing up
Getting the ball more under control, Dons are now starting to assert themselves on the game, and have Oldham hemmed into their half. Balls being pitched into the box from both flanks, but as yet nothing dropping for Collins
10 mins: Wide
Clever turn on the edge of the box from Kane Drummond, he loses Sanders to get the first glimpse of goal in the game, but he bobbles his effort wide, with MacGillivray diving to make sure
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.