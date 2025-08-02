Live

MK Dons 0-0 Oldham Athletic - Paterson on to make his debut

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 16:17 BST
placeholder image
JPI
The season gets underway this afternoon as MK Dons host Oldham Athletic at Stadium MK.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic - LIVE

16:21 BST

63 mins: Immediate impact

Straight away, the big Scot chases down the ball, harries a defender, sticks one on the deck and wins a corner. A flying start!

16:17 BST

60 mins: Sub

Here comes the new signing. He’s coming on to replace Thompson-Sommers

16:16 BSTUpdated 16:16 BST

59 mins: Sub

Morris off, Hawkes on for Oldham.

Callum Paterson is ready to make his first appearance for Dons too, he’s readying himself

16:13 BST

56 mins: Booked

Wow, ref. Dons shape to counter, ref pulls the game back, the players are furious. Dons then take it early, but he pulls it back again, Sanders loses his head, says something to the man in charge who takes exception and gets a booking for it

16:12 BST

55 mins: What a touch!

MacGillivray sends one into the sky, Collins brings it down right on his toe, brilliant touch, looks to play in Kelly but Daniels does really well to get the tackle in

16:10 BST

53 mins: Chance

Quick break from Dons, Kelly frees Mendez-Laing, he plays an early pass for Hepburn-Murphy who tumbles to the deck, he thinks he’s been fouled but nothing given

16:04 BST

47 mins: Wide

Nice from Mendez-Laing, his cross is over Kelly’s head and cleared only as far as Thompson-Sommers, who hits it first time, but it’s more of a stab at it and it spins wide

16:02 BST

Second-half

Back underway

15:46 BST

Half-time: MK Dons 0-0 Oldham Athletic

An energetic half, if a bit lacking on chances.

Dons probably just about shading it, but it’s pretty even. Neither keeper with much to do.

15:45 BST

Stoppage time

We’re going to get one minute as MacGillivray punches clear an Oldham corner

15:39 BST

40 mins: Pen! Wait... Corner?!

Collins bears down on goal, he’s bundled over and it looks for all the world as if the referee Matthew Russell has pointed to the spot... but instead he gives a corner.

15:36 BST

36 mins: Shot

Good play again from RHM, he finds space for KTS to HAG (have a go... not everything needs an acronym) but its over the bar.

15:33 BST

33 mins: Breakaway

Hepburn-Murphy again looks to capitalise on a break, he has Kelly for support but this time goes it alone. He cuts across Ryan Woods, who is Oldham’s midfield disruptor so far, and the Latics man make a clean challenge to deny him getting into the box

15:24 BST

25 mins: First touch

Not sure MacGillivray has touched the ball in a meaningful way as yet (nor has his counterpart Mat Hudon) but the Dons keeper comes a long way to claim a deep Oldham free-kick, but is fouled in the air and wins a free-kick of his own

15:22 BST

22 mins: Lively

Hepburn-Murphy has been a livewire for Dons so far, and skipping past the challenge of Ogle has acres to run into. He’s got Mendez-Laing and Collins for support, slides it to the former but just has too much sauce on it

15:18 BST

19 mins: Corner

Deep corner into the mixer causes a bit of a mess for the Oldham defence, Kelly retrieves to cross low but a mess of legs again sees the visitors hack it clear

15:16 BST

16 mins: Dons pushing up

Getting the ball more under control, Dons are now starting to assert themselves on the game, and have Oldham hemmed into their half. Balls being pitched into the box from both flanks, but as yet nothing dropping for Collins

15:09 BST

10 mins: Wide

Clever turn on the edge of the box from Kane Drummond, he loses Sanders to get the first glimpse of goal in the game, but he bobbles his effort wide, with MacGillivray diving to make sure

