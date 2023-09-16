MK Dons 0-0 Stockport County - Underway at Stadium MK
MK Dons 0-0 Stockport County - LIVE
7 mins: Tucker to the rescue
Oooooh a close call for Jack Tucker there. He gives the ball away to Olaofe, who breaks in behind but as he is about to shoot, Tucker has turned to recover, getting a vital interception in to deny the Stockport striker from pulling the trigger.
If he got his head up, he’d have spotted an unmarked Barry on the left-hand side who had the freedom of the box to work with.
6 mins: Just wide
Eisa doesn’t get enough curl on the free-kick, it’s wide of the mark
5 mins: Great atmosphere
Both sets of supporters giving it their all in the early knockings here, but little to talk about in the way of action on the pitch.
The said, Leko wins a free-kick about 30 yards from goal, fairly central.
Kick-off
Mo Eisa gets the game underway
In the County team
Former MK Dons loanee Louie Barry lines up for Stockport County this afternoon. Only got a single goal in League One for Dons last season, the Aston Villa man has four in four heading into today
Stockport County’s team to face MK Dons
Team news from Stadium MK
Mo Eisa returns to the side after missing the last two as Dons make a single change to the side this afternoon. Max Dean drops to the bench.
Team: MacGillivray, Tucker, O‘Hora, Smith, Harvie, Norman, Devoy, Robson, Gilbey, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Kelly, Lewington, Harrison, Payne, Tomlinson, Dean, Stewart
