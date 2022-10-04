MK Dons 0-0 West Ham U21s - Second half underway
MK Dons look to get back to winning ways tonight as they take on West Ham U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy
MK Dons 0-0 West Ham U21s - LIVE
Second half
Back underway for the second half. No changes for either side at the break.
Half-time: MK Dons 0-0 West Ham
One chance for Conor Grant after 13 mins, that’s about all there is to say about that half to be honest. Not a swashbuckling performance from either, a pretty drab and uneventful game.
40 mins: A hard watch
Gone is the enthusiasm from this game as the pace slows and the quality dwindles. Dons aren’t having a lot of joy as they get surrounded by the lively West Ham players, who are probably enjoying this one far more than the home supporters.
Another loose pass from Devoy almost allows Marshall to get through on goal before Lawrence bails the Irishman out.
29 mins: O’Hora into the book
O’Hora into the book for a foul on Marshall, but it was a dreadful ball from Lewington to him, and it allowed Marshall to nip and in front of the Irishman.
22 mins: West Ham coming back into it
Poor ball from Devoy giving it away in the centre circle but Marshall, who catches up to the break, fires straight at Cumming.
At the midway point in the first half, the Hammers are coming back into the game now. They’ve managed to weather the early pressure from the home side, and are passing it around nicely and having a decent spell of possession.
13 mins: Grant misses a great chance
How has Grant missed?! Lovely football, Kayode and Grant link up brilliantly, the latter gets one-on-one with the keeper but somehow it goes wide.
Tight angle to score from, to be fair to Grant.
4 mins: Early corners for Dons
Home side very much on the front foot early on, with Kayode already causing a little issue for Kinnear in the West Ham net, while a couple of corners have come to relatively little so far, with O’Hora heading goalwards for the keeper to easily gather
Kick off
Underway here at Stadium MK as West Ham kick off
West Ham’s team to face MK Dons
Tonight’s team news
Five changes for MK Dons tonight as they make it a strong XI - Dean Lewington, Henry Lawrence, Bradley Johnson, Dawson Devoy and Josh Kayode come into the side.
Team: Cumming, Lewington, O'Hora, Jules, Harvie, Lawrence, Johnson, Devoy, Smith, Grant, Kayode
Subs: Ravizzoli, Tucker, Holland, Kemp, Barry, Burns, Dennis