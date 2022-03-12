MK Dons 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Scrappy start to the game

Second plays third in League One this afternoon as Wigan Athletic visit Stadium MK to take on MK Dons this afternoon.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th March 2022, 3:34 pm

MK Dons take on Wigan Athletic at Stadium MK this afternoon

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons 0-0 Wigan Athletic: LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:50

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:50

HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Wigan Athletic

A chess match, but not a very exciting one. Both sides cancelling each other out in a bit of a scrappy, messy affair with precious few opportunities, let alone chances.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:34

31 mins: Chance for Dons

Lewington gets decked, ref waves play on wisely, Twine’s backheel to Eisa who takes on one but his shot is blocked away.Play stops, Massey goes into the book for the foul on Lewington

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:27

25 mins: More of the same

Sometimes when you get two good teams playing each other, it can be thrilling. At other times they butt heads and it ends up in a bit of a mess. We’ve got the latter here.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:18

15 mins: Stop-start all the time

Foul after foul in this one so far, Robert Madley is trying to let the game flow but can have no arguments with what he’s blown his whistle for so far.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:12

8 mins: Corner into a counter

Power on the corner for Wigan, O’Hora heads clear at the near post. MK Dons on the break, Eisa tries to switch it to Parrott but Wigan keeper Amos can gather.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:08

5 mins: Scrappy opening few minutes

Neither side really in control as yet, it’s a messy and scrappy start to the game so far. Quite a few early fouls as well. Could be a physical battle this afternoon.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:02

Kick-off

Wigan get the game underway

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 14:32

A look around Stadium MK

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 14:04

Wigan’s side to face MK Dons

Wigan’s team to face MK Dons
Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 14:02

MK Dons’ team to face Wigan Athletic

Rested in the week, given a handful of minutes towards the end to keep his eye in. Should return against Wigan

MK Dons make three changes to the side which started against Cheltenham in the week. Out go Watson, Smith and Corbeanu and in come Harvie, McEachran and Twine.

Team: Cumming, O’Hora, Darling, Lewington, Harvie, Kesler-Hayden, Coventry, McEachran, Twine, Parott, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kasumu, Corbeanu, Kemp, Boateng, Davies

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Wigan AthleticStadium MKLeague One