MK Dons 0-0 Wigan Athletic: Scrappy start to the game
Second plays third in League One this afternoon as Wigan Athletic visit Stadium MK to take on MK Dons this afternoon.
MK Dons take on Wigan Athletic at Stadium MK this afternoon
MK Dons 0-0 Wigan Athletic: LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 15:50
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Wigan Athletic
A chess match, but not a very exciting one. Both sides cancelling each other out in a bit of a scrappy, messy affair with precious few opportunities, let alone chances.
31 mins: Chance for Dons
Lewington gets decked, ref waves play on wisely, Twine’s backheel to Eisa who takes on one but his shot is blocked away.Play stops, Massey goes into the book for the foul on Lewington
25 mins: More of the same
Sometimes when you get two good teams playing each other, it can be thrilling. At other times they butt heads and it ends up in a bit of a mess. We’ve got the latter here.
15 mins: Stop-start all the time
Foul after foul in this one so far, Robert Madley is trying to let the game flow but can have no arguments with what he’s blown his whistle for so far.
8 mins: Corner into a counter
Power on the corner for Wigan, O’Hora heads clear at the near post. MK Dons on the break, Eisa tries to switch it to Parrott but Wigan keeper Amos can gather.
5 mins: Scrappy opening few minutes
Neither side really in control as yet, it’s a messy and scrappy start to the game so far. Quite a few early fouls as well. Could be a physical battle this afternoon.
Kick-off
Wigan get the game underway
A look around Stadium MK
Wigan’s side to face MK Dons
MK Dons’ team to face Wigan Athletic
MK Dons make three changes to the side which started against Cheltenham in the week. Out go Watson, Smith and Corbeanu and in come Harvie, McEachran and Twine.
Team: Cumming, O’Hora, Darling, Lewington, Harvie, Kesler-Hayden, Coventry, McEachran, Twine, Parott, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kasumu, Corbeanu, Kemp, Boateng, Davies