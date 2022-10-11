News you can trust since 1981

MK Dons 0-1 Bristol Rovers - Miserable defeat again for Dons

By The Newsroom
32 minutes ago
MK Dons 0-1 Bristol Rovers - LIVE

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 21:40

Full time: MK Dons 0-1 Bristol Rovers

“You’re not fit to wear the shirt,” sing the home fans. A dismal showing, one attempt on goal all night. Another penalty given away to cost them. Just... I don’t know.

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 21:33

90 mins: Stoppage time

Six minutes to get a goal for MK Dons. Six minutes to be added on

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 21:22

80 mins: Loft with a chance to make it 2-0

Awful from Lewington, his header was tame to attempt to clear, Loft it through but fires over.

Louie Barry comes on for Matt Smith

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 21:20

76 mins: GOAL - Rovers lead from the spot

Evans does the business from the penalty spot, sending Cumming the wrong way to give Bristol Rover the lead

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 21:19

75 mins: Penalty to Rovers

Loft is tripped in the box as the ball is flicked into the area. It’s a penalty to Rovers

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 21:13

70 mins: A change in midfield

Josh McEachran’s evening is run, he’s replaced by Ethan Robson in the centre of the park

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 21:12

69 mins: Rossiter close this time

More indecision in the centre of the park, MK Dons allow Rossiter to nip in and fire an effort just wide of the mark.

Ethan Robson readying himself to come on now.

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 21:09

65 mins: Cumming to the rescue again

Another brilliant stop from the on-loan Chelsea keeper as he flies to his left to keep out Lewis Gibson’s header

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 21:08

63 mins: Collins over the bar

Collins with a run through the centre, skipping past a couple of challenges before being fouled by Jules who goes into the box.

His free kick from the edge of D is deflected over

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 21:01

60 mins: Another good save from Cumming

MK Dons slow to second balls, Rovers are able to break and Lofts forces Cumming into a save. McCormick tries a long-range effort from the subsequent corner and it’s well over.

Matt Dennis comes on for Kayode

