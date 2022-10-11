MK Dons 0-1 Bristol Rovers - Rovers lead from the penalty spot
MK Dons 0-1 Bristol Rovers - LIVE
90 mins: Stoppage time
Six minutes to get a goal for MK Dons. Six minutes to be added on
80 mins: Loft with a chance to make it 2-0
Awful from Lewington, his header was tame to attempt to clear, Loft it through but fires over.
Louie Barry comes on for Matt Smith
76 mins: GOAL - Rovers lead from the spot
Evans does the business from the penalty spot, sending Cumming the wrong way to give Bristol Rover the lead
75 mins: Penalty to Rovers
Loft is tripped in the box as the ball is flicked into the area. It’s a penalty to Rovers
70 mins: A change in midfield
Josh McEachran’s evening is run, he’s replaced by Ethan Robson in the centre of the park
69 mins: Rossiter close this time
More indecision in the centre of the park, MK Dons allow Rossiter to nip in and fire an effort just wide of the mark.
Ethan Robson readying himself to come on now.
65 mins: Cumming to the rescue again
Another brilliant stop from the on-loan Chelsea keeper as he flies to his left to keep out Lewis Gibson’s header
63 mins: Collins over the bar
Collins with a run through the centre, skipping past a couple of challenges before being fouled by Jules who goes into the box.
His free kick from the edge of D is deflected over
60 mins: Another good save from Cumming
MK Dons slow to second balls, Rovers are able to break and Lofts forces Cumming into a save. McCormick tries a long-range effort from the subsequent corner and it’s well over.
Matt Dennis comes on for Kayode
50 mins: An effort on goal!
Says a lot about a game when we’re rejoicing about an attempt on target.
Daniel Harvie with a little joy on the left, cuts in to cross on his right and picks out Bradley Johnson who heads on goal but it’s easily dealt with by James Belshaw.