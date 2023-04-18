MK Dons 0-1 Charlton Athletic - Charlton end Dons’ unbeaten run

News you can trust since 1981
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 21:49 BST

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons 0-1 Charlton Athletic - LIVE

Show new updates
21:42 BST

90+6 mins: Kaikai squanders one

Deep cross from Jules picks out Kaikai at the back stick, tight angle, should pull it back but he shins it into the crowd

21:36 BST

Stoppage time

SEVEN minutes to be added on

21:33 BST

87 mins: Holland comes on

Dobson offered the space to run 50 yards with the ball unchallenged, feeds Rak-Sakyi but puts it harmlessly wide

Holland comes on to replace Steward for the final three mins plus stoppage

21:29 BST

82 mins: Dons look out of this

The home side look completely void of ideas here. They can’t make passes, can’t win second-balls, a lot of them look exhausted and dead on their feet.

Charlton happy to take their time and see this out, while Dons look helpless.

21:23 BST

77 mins: Triple change

As Watson and Maghoma get treatment, Dawson Devoy replaces McEachran and Will Grigg relaces Leko.

Maghoma can’t continue so Ethan Robson comes on too.

21:19 BST

73 mins: No getting out

Dons just allergic to passing forwards, constantly checking back. Leko gifts it to Rak-Sakyi there as he looks scared to go forwards by himself. Jackson going bananas on the sidelines.

21:17 BST

70 mins: Charlton on top

The visitors have been in control since taking the lead, Dons have struggled to get control of it really. Dangerous ball whips across the face of goal, needed a touch but one wasn’t coming, so it remains 1-1.

21:07 BSTUpdated 21:09 BST

61 mins: GOAL - Charlton take the lead

Short corner routine works for the visitors, Payne finds space pulling off to the right of the area, arrowing a strike past Cumming to put his side in front.

Sullay Kaikai comes on to replace Conor Grant

21:03 BST

56 mins: Charlton have a go

The visiting fans celebrate as they finally get a shot on target - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi forcing Cumming into a save. It results in a corner, but Payne thighs one harmlessly wide.

20:54 BST

48 mins: Eisa comes close

Eisa draws a brilliant save from Maynard-Brewer but that was ALL about Jules’ sensational drive, bullying his way 50 yards up the pitch to pick out the striker in the middle

