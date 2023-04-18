MK Dons 0-1 Charlton Athletic - Charlton end Dons’ unbeaten run
MK Dons take on Charlton Athletic at Stadium MK this evening
MK Dons 0-1 Charlton Athletic - LIVE
90+6 mins: Kaikai squanders one
Deep cross from Jules picks out Kaikai at the back stick, tight angle, should pull it back but he shins it into the crowd
Stoppage time
SEVEN minutes to be added on
87 mins: Holland comes on
Dobson offered the space to run 50 yards with the ball unchallenged, feeds Rak-Sakyi but puts it harmlessly wide
Holland comes on to replace Steward for the final three mins plus stoppage
82 mins: Dons look out of this
The home side look completely void of ideas here. They can’t make passes, can’t win second-balls, a lot of them look exhausted and dead on their feet.
Charlton happy to take their time and see this out, while Dons look helpless.
77 mins: Triple change
As Watson and Maghoma get treatment, Dawson Devoy replaces McEachran and Will Grigg relaces Leko.
Maghoma can’t continue so Ethan Robson comes on too.
73 mins: No getting out
Dons just allergic to passing forwards, constantly checking back. Leko gifts it to Rak-Sakyi there as he looks scared to go forwards by himself. Jackson going bananas on the sidelines.
70 mins: Charlton on top
The visitors have been in control since taking the lead, Dons have struggled to get control of it really. Dangerous ball whips across the face of goal, needed a touch but one wasn’t coming, so it remains 1-1.
61 mins: GOAL - Charlton take the lead
Short corner routine works for the visitors, Payne finds space pulling off to the right of the area, arrowing a strike past Cumming to put his side in front.
Sullay Kaikai comes on to replace Conor Grant
56 mins: Charlton have a go
The visiting fans celebrate as they finally get a shot on target - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi forcing Cumming into a save. It results in a corner, but Payne thighs one harmlessly wide.
48 mins: Eisa comes close
Eisa draws a brilliant save from Maynard-Brewer but that was ALL about Jules’ sensational drive, bullying his way 50 yards up the pitch to pick out the striker in the middle