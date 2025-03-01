MK Dons 0-1 Colchester United - Late penalty wins it for Colchester
MK Dons vs Colchester United - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Colchester United
Heart breaking, soul destroying.
Another defeat.
93 mins: SENDING OFF
Callum Hendry catches Vincent-Young high up, and he’s off.
Dons down to ten
92 mins: Booked
Tyreece Simpson into the book for leaving a late one on Trueman
91 mins: Close
Great work from Thorn, he’s been a real problem since coming on, firing just wide from the edge of the box
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
87 mins: GOAL - Payne converts
Jack Payne sticks the penalty down the middle
85 mins: Penalty
You couldn’t write it. Kane Thompson-Sommers fouls Jack Payne.
Penalty to Colchester
83 mins: Final sub
Liam Kelly replaced by Kane Thompson-Sommers.
Good shift from Kelly, as good as we’ve seen from him I think
78 mins: Dons sub
Nemane makes way for Tommi O’Reilly for the final 12 minutes
77 mins: Hogan again
Great work again from the substitute, this time getting the ball wide and playing it across the face of the goal, but no-one gambles and a Colchester touch puts it behind
76 mins: Off the post!
Wow, that would’ve been goal of the season for sure. Hogan goes it alone from half-way, drives forward to the edge of the box before unleashing an effort left-footed, but it thumps off the post
72 mins: Two more U's changes
Egbo off, Vincent-Young on.
Taylor off, Read on
69 mins: Gilbey looking troublesome
Two chances in quick succession for the Dons skipper. The first was a half-chance really, just getting it nicked off his toe as he shaped to turn before then firing one from the edge of the box but it never curled and went well wide
66 mins: Dons double sub
Joe White and Danilo Orsi make way here for Scott Hogan and Callum Hendry as Scott Lindsey makes attacking changes
62 mins: Colchester changes
Harry Anderson makes way for Oscar Thorn
Samson Tovide is replaced by Tyreece Simpson
Today's attendance
Attendance: 8,002 (1,330)
56 mins: Off the post
Cracking effort from Gordon, taking aim on his right peg from about 20 yards, Trueman is clutching at air at full stretch but is thankful to see it come back off the post
Second-half
Colchester restart the game
