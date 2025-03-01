Live

MK Dons 0-1 Colchester United - Late penalty wins it for Colchester

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 1st Mar 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 16:55 BST
MK Dons matchday live blogMK Dons matchday live blog
MK Dons matchday live blog | JPI
MK Dons are in desperate need of a win as they take on Colchester United this afternoon.

MK Dons vs Colchester United - LIVE

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:54 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Colchester United

Heart breaking, soul destroying.

Another defeat.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

93 mins: SENDING OFF

Callum Hendry catches Vincent-Young high up, and he’s off.

Dons down to ten

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

92 mins: Booked

Tyreece Simpson into the book for leaving a late one on Trueman

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

91 mins: Close

Great work from Thorn, he’s been a real problem since coming on, firing just wide from the edge of the box

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:45 BST

87 mins: GOAL - Payne converts

Jack Payne sticks the penalty down the middle

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:43 BST

85 mins: Penalty

You couldn’t write it. Kane Thompson-Sommers fouls Jack Payne.

Penalty to Colchester

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

83 mins: Final sub

Liam Kelly replaced by Kane Thompson-Sommers.

Good shift from Kelly, as good as we’ve seen from him I think

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:36 BST

78 mins: Dons sub

Nemane makes way for Tommi O’Reilly for the final 12 minutes

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:36 BST

77 mins: Hogan again

Great work again from the substitute, this time getting the ball wide and playing it across the face of the goal, but no-one gambles and a Colchester touch puts it behind

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BST

76 mins: Off the post!

Wow, that would’ve been goal of the season for sure. Hogan goes it alone from half-way, drives forward to the edge of the box before unleashing an effort left-footed, but it thumps off the post

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:30 BST

72 mins: Two more U's changes

Egbo off, Vincent-Young on.

Taylor off, Read on

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

69 mins: Gilbey looking troublesome

Two chances in quick succession for the Dons skipper. The first was a half-chance really, just getting it nicked off his toe as he shaped to turn before then firing one from the edge of the box but it never curled and went well wide

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:23 BST

66 mins: Dons double sub

Joe White and Danilo Orsi make way here for Scott Hogan and Callum Hendry as Scott Lindsey makes attacking changes

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:20 BST

62 mins: Colchester changes

Harry Anderson makes way for Oscar Thorn

Samson Tovide is replaced by Tyreece Simpson

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:18 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 8,002 (1,330)

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:15 BST

56 mins: Off the post

Cracking effort from Gordon, taking aim on his right peg from about 20 yards, Trueman is clutching at air at full stretch but is thankful to see it come back off the post

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:03 BST

Second-half

Colchester restart the game

