MK Dons 0-1 Doncaster Rovers: Doncaster do the double over Dons
MK Dons will look to make it a hat-trick of wins this afternoon when they take on Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK.
MK Dons are in action against Doncaster Rovers this afternoon
MK Dons 0-1 Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 17:02
FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Doncaster Rovers
A lot of huffing and puffing at the end there, but couldn’t find an equaliser - as we’ve said so often this season.
Twine had another free kick which sailed straight into the arms of keeper Jones, while Harvie’s late long-throw found Wickham but his shot on the turn hit the wrong side of the net.
Disappointment again for Dons then as they’re beaten for a second time by bottom club Doncaster Rovers
90mins: Twine range...
Free kick in his wheelhouse, but it’s saved by Jones.
Now another as Barlow earns a booking,
83 mins: Jones gets away with one
Corbeanu dances through again, Jones somehow lets the ball squirm through his hands but it’s hooked off the line.
At the other end, Seaman picks Lewington’s pocket and goes one-on-one with Cumming but the keeper stays big and denies him surely scoring the winner.
75 mins: Subs for Dons
Coventry off, Wickham on
Parrott off, Boateng on
71 mins: Penalty appeals turned down
Handball appeals against Branden Horton, who looks like he’s caught the ball as it came down from Parrott’s pass but he’s got away with it.
Connor Wickham and Hiram Boateng ready to come on for Dons.
62 mins: Corbeanu forces a save
Should do better, the Wolves loanee. After doing all the hard work to cut inside two players from the right, his left-footed effort is scuffed and routine for Jones to gather.
Turning into a frustrating time for Dons, this.
55 mins: Agard makes way
Stadium MK shows their appreciation for former striker Kieran Agard as he comes off for Doncaster.
He’s replaced by Omar Bogle.
49 mins: Plenty of early chances
Twine, Parrott and Eisa all with good chances to draw Dons level at the start of this half but they’ve all been dealt with one way of another by the Doncaster defence.
Corbeanu looking lively again already in this second half.
Second half
Back underway at Stadium MK
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Doncaster Rovers
A sucker punch at the end of the half. Dons looking the better side for the most part, then hit on the counter. Martin looking good for Rovers, Dons by no means out of it though. Eisa should have levelled late on.