MK Dons 0-1 Doncaster Rovers: Dons behind at the interval
MK Dons will look to make it a hat-trick of wins this afternoon when they take on Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK.
MK Dons are in action against Doncaster Rovers this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons 0-1 Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 15:55
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Doncaster Rovers
A sucker punch at the end of the half. Dons looking the better side for the most part, then hit on the counter. Martin looking good for Rovers, Dons by no means out of it though. Eisa should have levelled late on.
Stoppage time
Several lengthy injuries to Doncaster players mean six minutes will be added on before the break
41 mins: GOAL Doncaster take a surprise lead
McEachran lost it on the edge of the box at the other end. Josh Martin breaks, Dodoo on the edge of the penalty area is afforded too much time to cut onto his left foot and bend it neatly into the far corner.
1-0 to the visitors
39 mins: How didn’t it go in?!
Warren O’Hora must be wondering how he’s not put Dons ahead, getting to Scott Twine’s corner first but his header bounces along the line rather than over it!
28 mins: Chances at both ends
Good save for Cumming to deny Dodoo with the best chance of the game, his volley is dealt with by the Dons stopper diving to his left, the best chance of the game.
A corner from Doncaster turns into an MK Dons counter, Corbeanu races into the penalty area, pulls it back for Parrott who has his shot blocked.
End-to-end stuff!
15 mins: Steady as she goes
Still not really a chance carved out by MK Dons but still very much on top. The ragged looking pitch isn’t playing into their hands, Coventry and Watson both tripping over the surface under no pressure whatsoever.
Scott Twine has had an effort saved by Jones but it had all the power taken out of it via a deflection.
5 mins: A new look for Dons
It’s a back four! Haven’t seen one of those since... Tisdale maybe?!
Anyway, Dons on top here, winning a corner through Corbeanu but it comes to nothing. They’ve been the better side in the opening stage but haven’t really done much to trouble Jones in the Donny net.
Doncaster get the game underway.