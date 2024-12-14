MK Dons 0-1 Gillingham - Dons' winning streak ends with defeat
FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Gillingham
The streak comes to an end as Gillingham claim the spoils here.
Dons were unable to convert their first-half dominance to find a way in, despite a lot of huff and puff.
92 mins: Scramble
It’s chaos on the Gillingham goal-line as Kelly’s shot bobbles in front of the keeper, Harrison is in there, Hendry too trying to stab it over the line to no avail
Stoppage time
Only six minutes to be added on
88 mins: Harrison offside
Cross from Nemane but it hits Harrison in the face, who is offside anyway
87 mins: Corner
Kelly plays it short, Nemane crosses but it’s put behind for a corner which Gillingham deal with and it’s back with McGill
86 mins: Free-kick
Powerful run again from Hogan, this time he’s tripped, centre of the goal, 30 yards out, very square on
83 mins: Swing and a miss
Kelly’s free-kick towards Harrison, who swings a foot at it, misses, the ball hits him and goes behind
81 mins: Subs
Dack and Andrews replace Clarke and Nevitt for Gills, while Tom Carroll comes on for Laurence Maguire in the closing stages
78 mins: Reversing noises
If you can hear beeping, it’s Gillingham’s bus being parked. They’re getting everyone behind the ball as best they can to stop Dons piling forwards in the search for an equaliser
76 mins: Stuck
Good ball to the far post, Maguire goes up, it drops to Harrison’s feet but he can’t get the ball from under him and Gillingham clear
73 mins: Settling down
Dons starting to get their feet back under the table here, winning a corner after Kelly’s cross, but the delivery is a poor one
Today's attendance
Attendance: 7,191 (1,009)
68 mins: Tactical time-out
Hmm... coincidental that Glenn Morris goes down off the ball so Mark Bonner can get his side into a huddle for a quick tactical rethink.
67 mins: Dons flustered
Not winning a free-kick at one end when Hendry is ditched on the deck, Dons allowed Gillingham to counter and Clarke loops it harmlessly over the top.
The home side need to settle here
64 mins: The changes
Wearne is replaced by Harrison
Pritchard is replaced by Hendry
62 mins: Here come reinforcements
Dons have Callum Hendry and Ellis Harrison prepped on the sidelines to come on.
In the aftermath of their goal, Gillingham replaced Harry Webster with Remeao Hutton
58 mins: GOAL - Gillingham are in front
Oh it’s a howler for McGill after an excellent save just moments before. A low drilled strike from McKenzie from the edge of the box somehow worms between the keeper’s legs and into the net.
Gillingham lead
