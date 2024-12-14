Live

MK Dons 0-1 Gillingham - Dons' winning streak ends with defeat

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 14th Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 16:56 BST
placeholder image
JPI
MK Dons are finally back in action this afternoon as they take on Gillingham

MK Dons vs Gillingham - LIVE

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 17:02 BST

View from the press box

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:56 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Gillingham

The streak comes to an end as Gillingham claim the spoils here.

Dons were unable to convert their first-half dominance to find a way in, despite a lot of huff and puff.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:51 BST

92 mins: Scramble

It’s chaos on the Gillingham goal-line as Kelly’s shot bobbles in front of the keeper, Harrison is in there, Hendry too trying to stab it over the line to no avail

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:49 BST

Stoppage time

Only six minutes to be added on

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BST

88 mins: Harrison offside

Cross from Nemane but it hits Harrison in the face, who is offside anyway

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:45 BST

87 mins: Corner

Kelly plays it short, Nemane crosses but it’s put behind for a corner which Gillingham deal with and it’s back with McGill

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:44 BST

86 mins: Free-kick

Powerful run again from Hogan, this time he’s tripped, centre of the goal, 30 yards out, very square on

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:42 BST

83 mins: Swing and a miss

Kelly’s free-kick towards Harrison, who swings a foot at it, misses, the ball hits him and goes behind

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:40 BST

81 mins: Subs

Dack and Andrews replace Clarke and Nevitt for Gills, while Tom Carroll comes on for Laurence Maguire in the closing stages

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:37 BST

78 mins: Reversing noises

If you can hear beeping, it’s Gillingham’s bus being parked. They’re getting everyone behind the ball as best they can to stop Dons piling forwards in the search for an equaliser

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:34 BST

76 mins: Stuck

Good ball to the far post, Maguire goes up, it drops to Harrison’s feet but he can’t get the ball from under him and Gillingham clear

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:32 BST

73 mins: Settling down

Dons starting to get their feet back under the table here, winning a corner after Kelly’s cross, but the delivery is a poor one

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:28 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 7,191 (1,009)

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:27 BST

68 mins: Tactical time-out

Hmm... coincidental that Glenn Morris goes down off the ball so Mark Bonner can get his side into a huddle for a quick tactical rethink.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:26 BST

67 mins: Dons flustered

Not winning a free-kick at one end when Hendry is ditched on the deck, Dons allowed Gillingham to counter and Clarke loops it harmlessly over the top.

The home side need to settle here

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:22 BST

64 mins: The changes

Wearne is replaced by Harrison

Pritchard is replaced by Hendry

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:21 BST

62 mins: Here come reinforcements

Dons have Callum Hendry and Ellis Harrison prepped on the sidelines to come on.

In the aftermath of their goal, Gillingham replaced Harry Webster with Remeao Hutton

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:17 BST

58 mins: GOAL - Gillingham are in front

Oh it’s a howler for McGill after an excellent save just moments before. A low drilled strike from McKenzie from the edge of the box somehow worms between the keeper’s legs and into the net.

Gillingham lead

