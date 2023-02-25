News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
Live

MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town - Dons suffer another home defeat

MK Dons take on Ipwich Town at Stadium MK this afternoon, desperately seeking to escape the League One relegation zone

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons take on Ipwich Town at Stadium MK this afternoon </p>

MK Dons take on Ipwich Town at Stadium MK this afternoon

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town - LIVE

Show new updates

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town

Was always going to be tough this afternoon, but much improved from previous recent games (ie they didn’t ship five). Not much to say about the second-half, Cumming kept Dons in it and Ipswich humble.

Stoppage time +1: What?!

McEachran with an effort on goal (yes, really) from the free-kick, but Walton gobbles it up

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on.

Kaikai and McEachran over a free-kick 30 yards out

88 mins: Here comes Grigg

Will Grigg on for Mo Eisa for these final few mins. Dons still in with a sniff here.

86 mins: Burns booked

Darragh Burns with a late foul, left edge of the box, into the book

82 mins: A rare attack

Dons haven’t had much to write home about this half, but Kaikai has just fizzed a cross through the six-yard box which has woken the Cowshed up.

78 mins: Another change for Dons

Leko being replaced by Nathan Holland

75 mins: Cumming makes the saves

Two more for Jamie Cumming’s highlights reel, denying the visitors twice in quick sucession.

Corner comes in and Josh McEachran clears off the line.

73 mins: Dons make a change

The first change for Mark Jackson’s side, Deboy is replaced by Darragh Burns.

Ipswich have also made a double change, with Burns and Hirst replaced by Jackson and Ladapo

65 mins: Heavy touch

Dons try to counter after good stuff from Kaikai, but Leko’s touch is too heavy and it’s run out of play.

No sign of any changes for Dons yet this half.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Ipswich TownStadium MKLeague One