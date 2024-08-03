MK Dons 0-1 Plymouth Argyle - Full-time at Stadium MK
MK Dons vs Plymouth Argyle - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Disappointing to end with defeat, especially with the manner of the goal, but a good performance on the whole from Dons heading into the new season.
One week to go!
90 mins: Great save
McGill with a brilliant stop to deny Hardie a second after he broke clear of the Dons defence. Looked for all the world to be rolling in after the striker took aim, but McGill got touch to it to deflect it wide
88 mins: Some fans getting restless
A few groans of frustration there as Dons had the chance to get forwards, but between Wood, Tucker and Williams, the trio opted to play back and forth to each other level with their own penalty area. As good as the passing looked down there, it was really for nought
84: Another Plymouth sub
Roll on the normal season when there aren’t as many changes!
Off comes Adam Randell, replaced by Will Jenkins Davies
79 mins: Dennis causing mischief
Winning a free-kick on halfway by being stronger than his counterpart, Matt Dennis bounces up, races clear onto a pass forward from Tommy Leigh and after a Cruyff turn on the edge, takes aim with his left foot but Hazard gets to it
76 mins: More Plymouth changes
Cissolo off, Bundu on
Palsson off, Pleguezelo on
Issaka off, Wright on
71 mins: More changes
Liam Kelly makes way for MJ Williams
Callum Hendry, who has been excellent, is replaced by Matt Dennis
Tommy Leigh replaces Stephen Wearne
68 mins: GOAL - Plymouth take the lead
There’s a huge mix-up at the back, McGill plays the ball out but just on, Hardie, who has just come on, blocks and it bounces off him and into the net
68 mins: Plymouth subs
Houghton for Forshaw
Ogbete off, Mumba on
Tijani is replaced by Hardie
66 mins: Change
Hendry wants a free-kick after taking a hit to the ankle on half-way, but the referee isn’t interested as it drop to Cissoko to take aim, but Sherring blocks it behind
62 mins: Changes incoming for Dons
Attendance: 2,682 (601)
Laurence Maguire replaced by new signing Nico Lawrence
Callum Tripp makes way for Albert Wood
And Luke Offord comes off for Tom Carroll
58 mins: Dons remain on the front foot
Argyle defender Victor Palsson is FUMING with his team-mates as they seem to have switched off in the last five minutes to allow Dons back in control of the game.
More great football on the left, mostly through Tomlinson, wins a series of corners for the hosts but Hazard not really given a shot to stop
53 mins: Good break
Dons are back playing the flowing football we saw in the first-half, with Callum Hendry really impressing so far at the heart of it. Great touch to free Kelly, who unleashed Tomlinson to get a shot off, but it was blocked
49 mins: Bright start from the visitors
As to be expected, Plymouth have come out much brighter at the start of this second-half. They’ve had more of the ball, put Dons under pressure and put McGill’s goal under a bit more threat so far, but nothing major to trouble the keeper
Second-half
Back underway at Stadium MK, Dons restart the game
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Plymouth Argyle
An excellent half from the home side, even if it does end goal-less. Despite a shake opening couple of minutes, where Plymouth hit the post, Dons looked by far the better side.
Slick football, deft one-touch passing, Dons’ midfield has been excellent so far, running the show and dominating the possession.
Good chances have fallen the way of Tripp, Tomlinson and Gilbey, while Whittaker and Randell could have opened the scoring for Plymouth
45 mins: Another great move
Tripp with a brilliant touch to kill it, inside to Wearne who eases it to Gilbey on the edge of the box, his strike is straight at Hazard though
43 mins: Post saves Dons again
Given away cheaply on half-way, Dons are on the back foot as Adam Randall can break nearly 50 yards unchallenged, unleashing an effort from the edge of the box which has McGill at full stretch, but it clips the post and goes wide