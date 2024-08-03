Live

MK Dons 0-1 Plymouth Argyle - Full-time at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 13:50 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 16:54 BST
MK Dons take on Plymouth Argyle in their final pre-season game of the summer.

MK Dons vs Plymouth Argyle - LIVE

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:53 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Disappointing to end with defeat, especially with the manner of the goal, but a good performance on the whole from Dons heading into the new season.

One week to go!

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:51 BST

90 mins: Great save

McGill with a brilliant stop to deny Hardie a second after he broke clear of the Dons defence. Looked for all the world to be rolling in after the striker took aim, but McGill got touch to it to deflect it wide

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:49 BST

88 mins: Some fans getting restless

A few groans of frustration there as Dons had the chance to get forwards, but between Wood, Tucker and Williams, the trio opted to play back and forth to each other level with their own penalty area. As good as the passing looked down there, it was really for nought

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:44 BST

84: Another Plymouth sub

Roll on the normal season when there aren’t as many changes!

Off comes Adam Randell, replaced by Will Jenkins Davies

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:40 BST

79 mins: Dennis causing mischief

Winning a free-kick on halfway by being stronger than his counterpart, Matt Dennis bounces up, races clear onto a pass forward from Tommy Leigh and after a Cruyff turn on the edge, takes aim with his left foot but Hazard gets to it

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:36 BST

76 mins: More Plymouth changes

Cissolo off, Bundu on

Palsson off, Pleguezelo on

Issaka off, Wright on

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:31 BST

71 mins: More changes

Liam Kelly makes way for MJ Williams

Callum Hendry, who has been excellent, is replaced by Matt Dennis

Tommy Leigh replaces Stephen Wearne

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:29 BST

68 mins: GOAL - Plymouth take the lead

There’s a huge mix-up at the back, McGill plays the ball out but just on, Hardie, who has just come on, blocks and it bounces off him and into the net

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:28 BST

68 mins: Plymouth subs

Houghton for Forshaw

Ogbete off, Mumba on

Tijani is replaced by Hardie

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:27 BST

66 mins: Change

Hendry wants a free-kick after taking a hit to the ankle on half-way, but the referee isn’t interested as it drop to Cissoko to take aim, but Sherring blocks it behind

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:22 BST

62 mins: Changes incoming for Dons

Attendance: 2,682 (601)

Laurence Maguire replaced by new signing Nico Lawrence

Callum Tripp makes way for Albert Wood

And Luke Offord comes off for Tom Carroll

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:19 BST

58 mins: Dons remain on the front foot

Argyle defender Victor Palsson is FUMING with his team-mates as they seem to have switched off in the last five minutes to allow Dons back in control of the game.

More great football on the left, mostly through Tomlinson, wins a series of corners for the hosts but Hazard not really given a shot to stop

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:14 BST

53 mins: Good break

Dons are back playing the flowing football we saw in the first-half, with Callum Hendry really impressing so far at the heart of it. Great touch to free Kelly, who unleashed Tomlinson to get a shot off, but it was blocked

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:10 BST

49 mins: Bright start from the visitors

As to be expected, Plymouth have come out much brighter at the start of this second-half. They’ve had more of the ball, put Dons under pressure and put McGill’s goal under a bit more threat so far, but nothing major to trouble the keeper

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:05 BST

Second-half

Back underway at Stadium MK, Dons restart the game

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:50 BST

HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

An excellent half from the home side, even if it does end goal-less. Despite a shake opening couple of minutes, where Plymouth hit the post, Dons looked by far the better side.

Slick football, deft one-touch passing, Dons’ midfield has been excellent so far, running the show and dominating the possession.

Good chances have fallen the way of Tripp, Tomlinson and Gilbey, while Whittaker and Randell could have opened the scoring for Plymouth

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:47 BST

45 mins: Another great move

Tripp with a brilliant touch to kill it, inside to Wearne who eases it to Gilbey on the edge of the box, his strike is straight at Hazard though

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 15:45 BST

43 mins: Post saves Dons again

Given away cheaply on half-way, Dons are on the back foot as Adam Randall can break nearly 50 yards unchallenged, unleashing an effort from the edge of the box which has McGill at full stretch, but it clips the post and goes wide

