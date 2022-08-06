MK Dons 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday - Defeat again for MK Dons

MK Dons vs Sheffield Wednesday - get the latest action from the game in our live matchday blog
Refresh for updates throughout the game.
MK Dons 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:15
View from the press box
Full time: MK Dons 0-1 Shef Wed
Ahhhhh a disappointing finish then for MK Dons as they taste back-to-back defeats. Plenty to be positive about from that second half showing, but the result means Dons still have nothing on the board as yet.
90 mins: Stoppage time...
EIGHT minutes to be added on!
80 mins: Final changes for Dons
Barry will make way for Burns. Good showing from the Villa man. And Ethan Robson is replaced by Conor Grant
69 mins: Kemp with a great chance
Goodness what have MK Dons got to do to get a goal past David Stockdale?! Kemp this time through the middle but Stockdale has made a brilliant stop to deny him
58 mins: Great chances for Dons
Oh how aren’t MK Dons level?! Stockdale makes a great save to deny Smith, Lewington’s rocket is blocked and Dennis can’t get it goalwards
53 mins: Another injury for Dons
After Will Grigg limped out in that first half, Nathan Holland now hobbles out, replaced by Dan Kemp.
Second half
MK Dons get the game back underway
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Shef Weds
A patchy performance, trailing at the interval to a penalty which, depending on what day you watch it, you give it as outside the box. It was right on that border.
Both sides has spells of pressure without really causing the keepers too much bother, but the penalty came just as Dons began to get on top a little bit and it took the fizz out of their game.
More needed from the front four to make an impact.
Stoppage time
Deep into the six minutes added on, Wednesday counter, Dele-Bashiru shrugs off Oyegoke, he cuts inside and forces Cumming into a save.