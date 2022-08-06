MK Dons 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday - Defeat again for MK Dons

Get the latest from the League One clash this afternoon beteeen MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 5:07 pm
<p>MK Dons vs Sheffield Wednesday - get the latest action from the game in our live matchday blog</p>

Refresh for updates throughout the game.

MK Dons 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday - LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:15

View from the press box

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:07

Full time: MK Dons 0-1 Shef Wed

Ahhhhh a disappointing finish then for MK Dons as they taste back-to-back defeats. Plenty to be positive about from that second half showing, but the result means Dons still have nothing on the board as yet.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:55

90 mins: Stoppage time...

EIGHT minutes to be added on!

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:43

80 mins: Final changes for Dons

Barry will make way for Burns. Good showing from the Villa man. And Ethan Robson is replaced by Conor Grant

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:33

69 mins: Kemp with a great chance

Goodness what have MK Dons got to do to get a goal past David Stockdale?! Kemp this time through the middle but Stockdale has made a brilliant stop to deny him

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:23

58 mins: Great chances for Dons

Oh how aren’t MK Dons level?! Stockdale makes a great save to deny Smith, Lewington’s rocket is blocked and Dennis can’t get it goalwards

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:18

53 mins: Another injury for Dons

After Will Grigg limped out in that first half, Nathan Holland now hobbles out, replaced by Dan Kemp.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:09

Second half

MK Dons get the game back underway

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:55

HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Shef Weds

A patchy performance, trailing at the interval to a penalty which, depending on what day you watch it, you give it as outside the box. It was right on that border.

Both sides has spells of pressure without really causing the keepers too much bother, but the penalty came just as Dons began to get on top a little bit and it took the fizz out of their game.

More needed from the front four to make an impact.

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 15:52

Stoppage time

Deep into the six minutes added on, Wednesday counter, Dele-Bashiru shrugs off Oyegoke, he cuts inside and forces Cumming into a save.

