MK Dons 0-1 Shrewsbury Town - Late heartbreak for Dons as they lose
MK Dons will look to get further away from the League One relegation zone when they take on Shrewsbury Town at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons 0-1 Shrewsbury Town - LIVE
Oh what a gut-punch that is. Miles the better side, but an 89th minute winner is the difference. Deserved more.
Unbelievable - Shrewsbury lead. They hit Dons on the counter from the free-kick, Taylor Moore has Tom Bayliss on the overlap, and he fires it under Cumming.
1-0
Great run from the Irishman, robbing Flanagan but he’s fouled on the edge of the box. Leahy into the book
A standing ovation for Leko as he leaves the field, an excellent performance. He’s replaced by Darragh Burns.
A chance for the visitors - their first I think. Bowman tamely heads to Cumming
Cross from Leko threatens to float in at the far post but Marosi gets hold of it.The subs have stunted the flow of this a bit but it’s still MK Dons looking the better
Paris Maghoma makes his debut, replacing Josh McEachran while Matt Smith takes over from Dawson Devoy
The home side have their tails up at the moment, throwing everything at Shrewsbury which has really lifted the crowd as well.