MK Dons 0-1 Shrewsbury Town - Late heartbreak for Dons as they lose

MK Dons will look to get further away from the League One relegation zone when they take on Shrewsbury Town at Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
MK Dons are in action against Shrewsbury Town this evening

MK Dons 0-1 Shrewsbury Town - LIVE

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Shrewsbury Town

Oh what a gut-punch that is. Miles the better side, but an 89th minute winner is the difference. Deserved more.

90 mins: Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

89 mins: GOAL - Bayliss stuns Dons

Unbelievable - Shrewsbury lead. They hit Dons on the counter from the free-kick, Taylor Moore has Tom Bayliss on the overlap, and he fires it under Cumming.

1-0

88 mins: Burns wins a free-kick

Great run from the Irishman, robbing Flanagan but he’s fouled on the edge of the box. Leahy into the book

86 mins: Leko makes way

A standing ovation for Leko as he leaves the field, an excellent performance. He’s replaced by Darragh Burns.

84 mins: Shrewsbury chance

A chance for the visitors - their first I think. Bowman tamely heads to Cumming

78 mins: Dons still on top

Cross from Leko threatens to float in at the far post but Marosi gets hold of it.The subs have stunted the flow of this a bit but it’s still MK Dons looking the better

68 mins: Two more changes

Paris Maghoma makes his debut, replacing Josh McEachran while Matt Smith takes over from Dawson Devoy

63 mins: Really lively

The home side have their tails up at the moment, throwing everything at Shrewsbury which has really lifted the crowd as well.

61 mins: Dons’ first change

Will Grigg’s night is run, Matt Dennis comes on to replace him.

A hardworking performance again from Grigg to no reward.

Stadium MKLeague One