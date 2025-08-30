Live

MK Dons 0-1 Walsall - Crowley and Nemane on for Dons

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 30th Aug 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 16:33 BST
MK Dons are in action at home against Walsall this afternoon.

MK Dons vs Walsall - LIVE

16:32 BST

71 mins: Save

Great stop from Roberts to deny Mendez-Laing

16:31 BST

69 mins: Mystery injury

Myles Roberts, Walsall’s keeper, hits the deck having not touched the ball for a good five minutes or so.

Anyway, double change for Dons as Will Collar and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy are replaced by Aaron Nemane and Dan Crowley, making his first appearance of the season

16:23 BST

62 mins: Sub

As predicted, Harper is replaced by Clarke after somehow staying on the field

16:23 BST

60 mins: Lucky boy

Harper sticks Hepburn-Murphy on the deck again, he should be off here but the referee allows him to stay on.

Kelly whips in the ball, Paterson can’t get to it, Ekpiteta takes it off Sanders’ head and heads wide

16:18 BST

56 mins: Save

Mellish crosses deep towards Paterson, it’s over his head but Collar gets to it, straight into the arms of Roberts

16:16 BST

54 mins: Over the bar

Mendez-Laing opens his left up, cut inside onto his right-foot but fires harmlessly over

16:15 BST

52 mins: GOAL - Walsall take the lead

As Gilbey’s pass to Mellish in the box is cut out, Walsall counter, Pressley has men over, Lakin has Harper wide of him but goes it alone, takes aim, it’s deflected and MacGillivray is left to pick it out of the corner

16:12 BST

50 mins: What a miss!

Oh how has Callum Paterson missed?!

Kelly’s free-kick is flicked on, Paterson is on the edge of the six-yard box, flicks it goalwards and somehow it’s dropped wide

16:11 BST

49 mins: Booked

Hepburn-Murphy shapes to break, Harper brings him down. Into the book he goes

16:08 BST

46 mins: Booked

Straight from kick-off, Paterson is booked for a foul on Farquharson

16:08 BST

Second-half

Walsall get the game back underway.

Ryan Finnigan has come on at the break for Walsall, replacing Jellis

15:51 BST

Half-time: MK Dons 0-0 Walsall

A pretty nothingy half to be honest. Dons didn’t look great for the opening 25 minutes or so, Walsall a little better and more threatening, but only one real chance of which to speak.

The hosts came back into it towards the end of the half but there hasn’t been a vast amount of good football from either side

15:47 BST

45+1 mins: Over

Sanders tries an ambitious spinning volley after Liam Kelly’s free-kick comes his way, but it’s never hitting the target

15:46 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

15:43 BST

42 mins: Effort

From a Dons corner, which Mellish heads into the arms of Roberts, Walsall break but Hepburn-Murphy busts a gut to get back in front of Lakin and wins a free-kick to deny the break

15:38 BST

38 mins: Better

Dons look like they’ve finally gotten their feet under the table at last, starting to see more of the ball and get a bit of joy with it. Mendez-Laing with a couple of step-overs wins a corner, but on the other side, Hepburn-Murphy is still struggling to get into the affair

15:33 BST

33 mins: Wide

Paterson is trying to drag this game up with him, he barrels his way through to take a pot shot but drags it wide

15:32 BST

31 mins: High and wide

Paterson looks to deceive with a long throw threat, he goes short to Mellish, gets it back to cross, Gilbey stoops to flick his header on but he gets too much on it and it’s behind and out of play

