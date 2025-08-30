MK Dons 0-1 Walsall - Crowley and Nemane on for Dons
MK Dons vs Walsall - LIVE
71 mins: Save
Great stop from Roberts to deny Mendez-Laing
69 mins: Mystery injury
Myles Roberts, Walsall’s keeper, hits the deck having not touched the ball for a good five minutes or so.
Anyway, double change for Dons as Will Collar and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy are replaced by Aaron Nemane and Dan Crowley, making his first appearance of the season
62 mins: Sub
As predicted, Harper is replaced by Clarke after somehow staying on the field
60 mins: Lucky boy
Harper sticks Hepburn-Murphy on the deck again, he should be off here but the referee allows him to stay on.
Kelly whips in the ball, Paterson can’t get to it, Ekpiteta takes it off Sanders’ head and heads wide
56 mins: Save
Mellish crosses deep towards Paterson, it’s over his head but Collar gets to it, straight into the arms of Roberts
54 mins: Over the bar
Mendez-Laing opens his left up, cut inside onto his right-foot but fires harmlessly over
52 mins: GOAL - Walsall take the lead
As Gilbey’s pass to Mellish in the box is cut out, Walsall counter, Pressley has men over, Lakin has Harper wide of him but goes it alone, takes aim, it’s deflected and MacGillivray is left to pick it out of the corner
50 mins: What a miss!
Oh how has Callum Paterson missed?!
Kelly’s free-kick is flicked on, Paterson is on the edge of the six-yard box, flicks it goalwards and somehow it’s dropped wide
49 mins: Booked
Hepburn-Murphy shapes to break, Harper brings him down. Into the book he goes
46 mins: Booked
Straight from kick-off, Paterson is booked for a foul on Farquharson
Second-half
Walsall get the game back underway.
Ryan Finnigan has come on at the break for Walsall, replacing Jellis
Half-time: MK Dons 0-0 Walsall
A pretty nothingy half to be honest. Dons didn’t look great for the opening 25 minutes or so, Walsall a little better and more threatening, but only one real chance of which to speak.
The hosts came back into it towards the end of the half but there hasn’t been a vast amount of good football from either side
45+1 mins: Over
Sanders tries an ambitious spinning volley after Liam Kelly’s free-kick comes his way, but it’s never hitting the target
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
42 mins: Effort
From a Dons corner, which Mellish heads into the arms of Roberts, Walsall break but Hepburn-Murphy busts a gut to get back in front of Lakin and wins a free-kick to deny the break
38 mins: Better
Dons look like they’ve finally gotten their feet under the table at last, starting to see more of the ball and get a bit of joy with it. Mendez-Laing with a couple of step-overs wins a corner, but on the other side, Hepburn-Murphy is still struggling to get into the affair
33 mins: Wide
Paterson is trying to drag this game up with him, he barrels his way through to take a pot shot but drags it wide
31 mins: High and wide
Paterson looks to deceive with a long throw threat, he goes short to Mellish, gets it back to cross, Gilbey stoops to flick his header on but he gets too much on it and it’s behind and out of play