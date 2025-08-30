Live

MK Dons 0-1 Walsall - Dons beaten for the first time this season

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 30th Aug 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 16:59 BST
MK Dons are in action at home against Walsall this afternoon.

16:59 BST

Full-time: MK Dons 0-1 Walsall

First league defeat for MK Dons under Paul Warne. Lakin’s deflected effort the difference between the sides ultimately, despite a much improved performance in the second-half.

Some decent chances but food for thought with a few more days before the window closes

16:55 BST

93 mins: Chance

Should be a tap in for someone, anyone as Paterson heads back across goal and no-one gambles. Both he and Sanders are screaming at their team-mates for not taking the chance

16:52 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

16:51 BST

89 mins: Save

Oh great stop by Roberts to deny Leko

16:50 BST

88 mins: Sub

Dons make their final roll of the dice, Offord off, Lemonheigh-Evans on

16:45 BST

83 mins: Sub

Mellish, who has looked pretty handy on his debut, makes way for Leko

16:42 BST

80 mins: Deflected

All the pace of Crowley’s free-kick is taken out of it as it clips the wall and Roberts gathers.

Leko ready to come on for Dons

16:41 BST

79 mins: Free kick

Foul on Gilbey, 28/30 yards out. Dead central. Kelly, Mendez-Laing and Crowley all over it

16:41 BST

77 mins: How?!

How has Crowley not scored?! Great cross from Nemane, Paterson flashes across it, Crowley is left a couple of yards out and the ball just hits him on the head and Roberts gathers.

Double change for Walsall as Adomah and Comley replace Warrington and Kanu

16:32 BST

71 mins: Save

Great stop from Roberts to deny Mendez-Laing

16:31 BST

69 mins: Mystery injury

Myles Roberts, Walsall’s keeper, hits the deck having not touched the ball for a good five minutes or so.

Anyway, double change for Dons as Will Collar and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy are replaced by Aaron Nemane and Dan Crowley, making his first appearance of the season

16:23 BST

62 mins: Sub

As predicted, Harper is replaced by Clarke after somehow staying on the field

16:23 BST

60 mins: Lucky boy

Harper sticks Hepburn-Murphy on the deck again, he should be off here but the referee allows him to stay on.

Kelly whips in the ball, Paterson can’t get to it, Ekpiteta takes it off Sanders’ head and heads wide

16:18 BST

56 mins: Save

Mellish crosses deep towards Paterson, it’s over his head but Collar gets to it, straight into the arms of Roberts

16:16 BST

54 mins: Over the bar

Mendez-Laing opens his left up, cut inside onto his right-foot but fires harmlessly over

16:15 BST

52 mins: GOAL - Walsall take the lead

As Gilbey’s pass to Mellish in the box is cut out, Walsall counter, Pressley has men over, Lakin has Harper wide of him but goes it alone, takes aim, it’s deflected and MacGillivray is left to pick it out of the corner

16:12 BST

50 mins: What a miss!

Oh how has Callum Paterson missed?!

Kelly’s free-kick is flicked on, Paterson is on the edge of the six-yard box, flicks it goalwards and somehow it’s dropped wide

16:11 BST

49 mins: Booked

Hepburn-Murphy shapes to break, Harper brings him down. Into the book he goes

