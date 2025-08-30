MK Dons 0-1 Walsall - Dons beaten for the first time this season
MK Dons vs Walsall - LIVE
Full-time: MK Dons 0-1 Walsall
First league defeat for MK Dons under Paul Warne. Lakin’s deflected effort the difference between the sides ultimately, despite a much improved performance in the second-half.
Some decent chances but food for thought with a few more days before the window closes
93 mins: Chance
Should be a tap in for someone, anyone as Paterson heads back across goal and no-one gambles. Both he and Sanders are screaming at their team-mates for not taking the chance
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
89 mins: Save
Oh great stop by Roberts to deny Leko
88 mins: Sub
Dons make their final roll of the dice, Offord off, Lemonheigh-Evans on
83 mins: Sub
Mellish, who has looked pretty handy on his debut, makes way for Leko
80 mins: Deflected
All the pace of Crowley’s free-kick is taken out of it as it clips the wall and Roberts gathers.
Leko ready to come on for Dons
79 mins: Free kick
Foul on Gilbey, 28/30 yards out. Dead central. Kelly, Mendez-Laing and Crowley all over it
77 mins: How?!
How has Crowley not scored?! Great cross from Nemane, Paterson flashes across it, Crowley is left a couple of yards out and the ball just hits him on the head and Roberts gathers.
Double change for Walsall as Adomah and Comley replace Warrington and Kanu
71 mins: Save
Great stop from Roberts to deny Mendez-Laing
69 mins: Mystery injury
Myles Roberts, Walsall’s keeper, hits the deck having not touched the ball for a good five minutes or so.
Anyway, double change for Dons as Will Collar and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy are replaced by Aaron Nemane and Dan Crowley, making his first appearance of the season
62 mins: Sub
As predicted, Harper is replaced by Clarke after somehow staying on the field
60 mins: Lucky boy
Harper sticks Hepburn-Murphy on the deck again, he should be off here but the referee allows him to stay on.
Kelly whips in the ball, Paterson can’t get to it, Ekpiteta takes it off Sanders’ head and heads wide
56 mins: Save
Mellish crosses deep towards Paterson, it’s over his head but Collar gets to it, straight into the arms of Roberts
54 mins: Over the bar
Mendez-Laing opens his left up, cut inside onto his right-foot but fires harmlessly over
52 mins: GOAL - Walsall take the lead
As Gilbey’s pass to Mellish in the box is cut out, Walsall counter, Pressley has men over, Lakin has Harper wide of him but goes it alone, takes aim, it’s deflected and MacGillivray is left to pick it out of the corner
50 mins: What a miss!
Oh how has Callum Paterson missed?!
Kelly’s free-kick is flicked on, Paterson is on the edge of the six-yard box, flicks it goalwards and somehow it’s dropped wide
49 mins: Booked
Hepburn-Murphy shapes to break, Harper brings him down. Into the book he goes