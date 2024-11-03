Live

MK Dons 0-2 AFC Wimbledon - MK Dons knocked out of the FA Cup

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 14:24 BST
MK Dons take on rivals AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup at Stadium MK

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon - LIVE

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 14:23 BST

FULL TIME

All over. MK Dons are out of the FA Cup

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 14:22 BST

95 mins: Gilbey into the book

Another booking for the home side, Gilbey into the book for a foul on halfway

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 14:18 BST

91 mins: Butting heads

Harrison and Lewis have a bit of a rumble, head-to-head, and both go into the book

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 14:17 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 14:17 BST

89 mins: Hendry wins a corner

He’s made an impact since coming on has Hendry, stretching the AFC Wimbledon defence, and his strike takes a deflection over for a corner

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 14:12 BST

84 mins: Hendry makes his return

Callum Hendry’s last game was against AFC Wimbledon down at Plough Lane, but he’s back from injury and comes on for Scott Hogan.

MJ Williams also comes on, replacing Kane Thompson-Sommers.

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 14:08 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 10,419 (1,855)

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 14:03 BST

75 mins: MacGillivray with a super double

Should be 3-0. Neufville with a knock and run past Harrison, he puts it on a plate for Bugiel who heads straight at MacGillivray, the rebound is a sitter, but he puts that straight at the keeper again

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 13:58 BST

70 mins: RED CARD

Lemonheigh-Evans is already the villain of the piece for choosing MK Dons over AFC Wimbledon, but he’s just been booked for a second time and is off

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 13:50 BSTUpdated 13:51 BST

63 mins: Hooked wide

Another Tilley cross bobbles around in the box, this time it’s out to Smith but he hooks it wide of the mark.

MK Dons do not look like they can see a way back into this game at all. Haven’t come out well in the second-half and they’re struggling to get into the game

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 13:44 BST

58 mins: Here come the changes

Tomlinson and Leigh make way for Harrison and Wearne

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 13:44 BST

56 mins: Dons lining up some changes

Ellis Harrison and Stephen Wearne both prepping themselves to come on.

Tomlinson curls in a free-kick, AFC Wimbledon clear and counter, Hippolyte though is downed by Thompson-Sommers on half-way to get a booking

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 13:41 BST

54 mins: First change

AFC Wimbledon forced into a change - Ball limps out, replaced by Harbottle

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 13:39 BST

50 mins: GOAL - The visitors get a second

A free-kick pumped into the box, Dons are swiping at it and cannot get it away, and as it continues to bobble about, Bugiel bundles it over the line to make to 2-0 to the visitors

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 13:32 BST

Second-half

AFC Wimbledon get the game back underway

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 13:27 BST

What can Dons change at the break

Going to be a big half-time team-talk for Scott Lindsey. He’s got options available to him on the bench but he’s unlikely to pull for them just yet - but he will want to see a lot more cutting edge from his side in the second-half.

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 13:18 BSTUpdated 13:18 BST

HALF-TIME: MK Dons 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

A blow right at the end of the half there for MK Dons as they go in behind.

Not much between the sides in honesty. The first 20 minutes was a bit of a scrap, neither side really testing the keepers.

Gilbey with a great one-on-one at one end though, but Steven’s strike with a minute before the break is the difference

Sun, 03 Nov, 2024, 13:15 BSTUpdated 13:19 BST

44 mins: GOAL - Visitors lead

Route one stuff, it was a lump forward, the ball bounces over Lewington, Stevens takes it under control and from the corner of the six-yard box, he fires across MacGillivray and into the net

