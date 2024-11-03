MK Dons 0-2 AFC Wimbledon - MK Dons knocked out of the FA Cup
MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon - LIVE
FULL TIME
All over. MK Dons are out of the FA Cup
95 mins: Gilbey into the book
Another booking for the home side, Gilbey into the book for a foul on halfway
91 mins: Butting heads
Harrison and Lewis have a bit of a rumble, head-to-head, and both go into the book
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
89 mins: Hendry wins a corner
He’s made an impact since coming on has Hendry, stretching the AFC Wimbledon defence, and his strike takes a deflection over for a corner
84 mins: Hendry makes his return
Callum Hendry’s last game was against AFC Wimbledon down at Plough Lane, but he’s back from injury and comes on for Scott Hogan.
MJ Williams also comes on, replacing Kane Thompson-Sommers.
Today's attendance
Attendance: 10,419 (1,855)
75 mins: MacGillivray with a super double
Should be 3-0. Neufville with a knock and run past Harrison, he puts it on a plate for Bugiel who heads straight at MacGillivray, the rebound is a sitter, but he puts that straight at the keeper again
70 mins: RED CARD
Lemonheigh-Evans is already the villain of the piece for choosing MK Dons over AFC Wimbledon, but he’s just been booked for a second time and is off
63 mins: Hooked wide
Another Tilley cross bobbles around in the box, this time it’s out to Smith but he hooks it wide of the mark.
MK Dons do not look like they can see a way back into this game at all. Haven’t come out well in the second-half and they’re struggling to get into the game
58 mins: Here come the changes
Tomlinson and Leigh make way for Harrison and Wearne
56 mins: Dons lining up some changes
Ellis Harrison and Stephen Wearne both prepping themselves to come on.
Tomlinson curls in a free-kick, AFC Wimbledon clear and counter, Hippolyte though is downed by Thompson-Sommers on half-way to get a booking
54 mins: First change
AFC Wimbledon forced into a change - Ball limps out, replaced by Harbottle
50 mins: GOAL - The visitors get a second
A free-kick pumped into the box, Dons are swiping at it and cannot get it away, and as it continues to bobble about, Bugiel bundles it over the line to make to 2-0 to the visitors
Second-half
AFC Wimbledon get the game back underway
What can Dons change at the break
Going to be a big half-time team-talk for Scott Lindsey. He’s got options available to him on the bench but he’s unlikely to pull for them just yet - but he will want to see a lot more cutting edge from his side in the second-half.
HALF-TIME: MK Dons 0-1 AFC Wimbledon
A blow right at the end of the half there for MK Dons as they go in behind.
Not much between the sides in honesty. The first 20 minutes was a bit of a scrap, neither side really testing the keepers.
Gilbey with a great one-on-one at one end though, but Steven’s strike with a minute before the break is the difference
44 mins: GOAL - Visitors lead
Route one stuff, it was a lump forward, the ball bounces over Lewington, Stevens takes it under control and from the corner of the six-yard box, he fires across MacGillivray and into the net