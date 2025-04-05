Live

MK Dons 0-2 Barrow - Pressley gets his second of the game

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 5th Apr 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2025, 16:15 BST
MK Dons have just six games left this season, and three more at home.

Today, they take on Barrow at Stadium MK.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Barrow - LIVE

16:26 BST

68 mins: Changes

Joe Tomlinson makes way for Aaron Nemane

Danilo Orsi replaces Kane Thompson-Sommers

Barrow make four changes:

Fletcher off, Whitfield on

Foley off, Barnes on

Mahoney off, Smith on

Acquah on, Pressley off

16:22 BST

64 mins: How?

Great ball towards Gilbey, he takes it under control but Stanway puts him off, it bobbles towards goal but Stanway recovers before the skipper can put it over the line

16:18 BST

61 mins: Wide

Free kick comes in from Crowley, Maguire can’t get to it, it falls to Hogan who volleys it well wide

16:15 BST

59 mins: Booked

Offord into the book for a foul on Fletcher

16:15 BST

57 mins: GOAL - Pressley has his second

Mahoney bends his run perfectly to stay onside, Sanders has to go to him, but Pressley is left free in the middle, he takes it 30 yards to fire in his second past Trueman.

2-0 Barrow

16:11 BST

54 mins: Crowley starts brightly

The ex-Notts County man has made a good start to this second-half, dragging the side 40 yards up the field with a virtuoso run, before sliding Lemonheigh-Evans in, but Stanway just gets there first

16:10 BST

53 mins: Close

O’Reilly is warned off a short corner, Tomlinson’s low scuffer causes problems, Offord hooks it over his shoulder but Maguire can’t convert at the far post

16:09 BST

52 mins: Long delay

Lost about four minutes there for an injury to Pressley, who looks like he’s going to continue.

Dons get the game back underway, Canavan heads overs

16:02 BST

Second-half

Dons get the game back underway

15:48 BST

Half-time: MK Dons 0-1 Barrow

They’ve had the better of the chances, their heads haven’t dropped after going a goal down, but MK Dons are trailing at the break here.

Aaron Pressley’s goal on 16 minutes the difference, Barrow’s first chance of the game out of relatively nothing too.

15:45 BST

Stoppage time

Two minutes to be added

15:43 BST

42 mins: Offside

The flag goes up on Hogan (we think) after he barrels through, he has a go, it’s deflected, Gilbey then heads it, saved, Hogan looks to put it in, Lemonheigh-Evans pokes it over the line but somewhere in there, the flag goes up

15:33 BST

34 mins: Two efforts

O’Reilly with a pot-shot from the edge of the box forces Stanway into another save before Thompson-Sommers fires the rebound wide.

15:29 BST

28 mins: Gilbey should score

Ahhhh Gilbey will be kicking himself there. He’s broken clear from half-way, takes a touch too many though and Stanway is quick off his line to deny him

15:27 BST

27 mins: Hogan close again

Hogan has been a livewire for Dons so far, forcing another save from Stanway after being slid in by Crowley

15:26 BST

25 mins: Should be 2-0

Not sure how Kyle Cameron has not scored. Corner comes in, the defender just has to steer it into the bottom corner but he’s put it wide

15:18 BST

18 mins: Wide

Decent from Tomlinson from the left, his cross is over Lemonheigh-Evans, it hits Hogan at the far post who can’t direct it on target

15:17 BST

16 mins: GOAL - Barrow take the lead

Aaron Pressley nods in from close range, simple as you like. Maguire caught out of position, Ben Jackson crosses to the striker, who heads past Trueman.

