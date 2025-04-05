MK Dons 0-2 Barrow - Pressley gets his second of the game
MK Dons vs Barrow - LIVE
68 mins: Changes
Joe Tomlinson makes way for Aaron Nemane
Danilo Orsi replaces Kane Thompson-Sommers
Barrow make four changes:
Fletcher off, Whitfield on
Foley off, Barnes on
Mahoney off, Smith on
Acquah on, Pressley off
64 mins: How?
Great ball towards Gilbey, he takes it under control but Stanway puts him off, it bobbles towards goal but Stanway recovers before the skipper can put it over the line
61 mins: Wide
Free kick comes in from Crowley, Maguire can’t get to it, it falls to Hogan who volleys it well wide
59 mins: Booked
Offord into the book for a foul on Fletcher
57 mins: GOAL - Pressley has his second
Mahoney bends his run perfectly to stay onside, Sanders has to go to him, but Pressley is left free in the middle, he takes it 30 yards to fire in his second past Trueman.
2-0 Barrow
54 mins: Crowley starts brightly
The ex-Notts County man has made a good start to this second-half, dragging the side 40 yards up the field with a virtuoso run, before sliding Lemonheigh-Evans in, but Stanway just gets there first
53 mins: Close
O’Reilly is warned off a short corner, Tomlinson’s low scuffer causes problems, Offord hooks it over his shoulder but Maguire can’t convert at the far post
52 mins: Long delay
Lost about four minutes there for an injury to Pressley, who looks like he’s going to continue.
Dons get the game back underway, Canavan heads overs
Second-half
Dons get the game back underway
Half-time: MK Dons 0-1 Barrow
They’ve had the better of the chances, their heads haven’t dropped after going a goal down, but MK Dons are trailing at the break here.
Aaron Pressley’s goal on 16 minutes the difference, Barrow’s first chance of the game out of relatively nothing too.
Stoppage time
Two minutes to be added
42 mins: Offside
The flag goes up on Hogan (we think) after he barrels through, he has a go, it’s deflected, Gilbey then heads it, saved, Hogan looks to put it in, Lemonheigh-Evans pokes it over the line but somewhere in there, the flag goes up
34 mins: Two efforts
O’Reilly with a pot-shot from the edge of the box forces Stanway into another save before Thompson-Sommers fires the rebound wide.
28 mins: Gilbey should score
Ahhhh Gilbey will be kicking himself there. He’s broken clear from half-way, takes a touch too many though and Stanway is quick off his line to deny him
27 mins: Hogan close again
Hogan has been a livewire for Dons so far, forcing another save from Stanway after being slid in by Crowley
25 mins: Should be 2-0
Not sure how Kyle Cameron has not scored. Corner comes in, the defender just has to steer it into the bottom corner but he’s put it wide
18 mins: Wide
Decent from Tomlinson from the left, his cross is over Lemonheigh-Evans, it hits Hogan at the far post who can’t direct it on target
16 mins: GOAL - Barrow take the lead
Aaron Pressley nods in from close range, simple as you like. Maguire caught out of position, Ben Jackson crosses to the striker, who heads past Trueman.
