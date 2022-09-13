MK Dons 0-2 Bolton Wanderers - Jones’ header doubles Bolton’s lead
MK Dons return to action this evening as they take on Bolton Wanderers at Stadium MK
MK Dons take on Bolton Wanderers in League One at Stadium MK
MK Dons 0-2 Bolton Wanderers - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:12
65 mins: Bolton hit the post
Should be 3-0 - Oyegoke is trapped underneath it, Iredale’s header hits the post but he really should score. McEachran and Kayode ready to come on.
Grigg makes way, as does Bradley Johnson.
60 mins: GOAL - Jones doubles Bolton’s advantage
A real hammer-blow to MK Dons’ chances of getting back into this game as Gethin Jones heads home Bolton’s second. Jack Iredale’s free-kick was accurate, Cumming came but was beaten to it and Jones’ header crashes off the underside of the bar en route in.
52 mins: Cumming to the rescue again
Should be 2-0, Charles in space at the near post but Cumming is quick off his line to deny him bravely.
50 mins: Brighter start to the half for Dons
Having some half-chances now are Dons, getting into the attacking half a lot more often so far in these opening exchanges.
Dennis and Grigg getting onto the penalty area, the former heading just wide from a Devoy free-kick
Second half
MK Dons get the game back underway
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-1 Bolton Wanderers
The penalty the difference, but Bolton have had the better chances... well they’ve had the chances. Thomason effort saved by Cumming, Charles effort blocked by Tucker too. Hosts need a creative spark from somewhere.
42 mins: A flurry of corners for Dons
Three corners in a row for MK Dons, where they’ve looked almost threatening. Harvie and Smith with efforts, but Trafford remains distinctly untested.
39 mins: Good move from MK Dons
Finally some good football from MK Dons, good touch from Grigg to bring it down, plays in Dennis who takes a touch but his effort is deflected out for a throw. They haven’t offered up a lot of note so far in this half, but are starting to look a little more promising
31 mins: GOAL - Bolton take the lead
Dion Charles makes no mistakes from the spot as he smashes it home, straight down the middle. Cumming with no chance.
30 mins: Penalty to Bolton
Devoy throws himself into a challenge which was really unnecessary, getting it horribly wrong and leaving the referee with no choice but to award a spot kick.