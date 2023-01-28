MK Dons 0-2 Exeter City - Defeat again at home for MK Dons
MK Dons are in action against Exeter City this afternoon in League One.
MK Dons 0-1 Exeter City - LIVE
Another disappointing one. Looked good for about an hour, but as soon as the second goal went in, heads dropped. Too many chances missing the target.
Eisa somehow puts wide again Ball up to Grigg, he heads it inside to his strike partner who stretches to get something on it but he puts it wide
Whatever Dons are trying now, it’s not working. They’re making loose passes, there’s no movement up top to aim for, they’re getting pressed quickly in midfield, it’s looking really scrappy out there
Maghoma is caught in possession, he loses out and things open up for Exeter, the ball deflects off Devoy neatly into the path of Brown who lashes it past Cumming to double Exeter’s lead.
Dons make a double change - Conor Grant and Josh McEachran replace Dawson Devoy and Bradley Johnson
Oh Maghoma had no idea what to do there as he was slid in by Devoy, losing possession. Exeter counter, and Harvie does brilliantly to deny Stansfield, who has just come on
Exeter with the first sub of the game- Joe White replaced by Jay Stansfield.
Tension rising at Stadium MK as Dons get into the final third but the key ball is lacking