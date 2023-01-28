News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
Live

MK Dons 0-2 Exeter City - Defeat again at home for MK Dons

MK Dons are in action against Exeter City this afternoon in League One.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons face Exeter City this afternoon at Stadium MK </p>

MK Dons face Exeter City this afternoon at Stadium MK

Get the latest from Stadium MK

MK Dons 0-1 Exeter City - LIVE

Show new updates

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-2 Exeter City

Another disappointing one. Looked good for about an hour, but as soon as the second goal went in, heads dropped. Too many chances missing the target.

Stoppage time: Eisa with another great chance

Eisa somehow puts wide again Ball up to Grigg, he heads it inside to his strike partner who stretches to get something on it but he puts it wide

Stoppage time

We’ll play six minutes extra time here

89 mins: Final changes

Grigg and Lawrence come on for Kaikai and Watson

80 mins: Getting sloppy

Whatever Dons are trying now, it’s not working. They’re making loose passes, there’s no movement up top to aim for, they’re getting pressed quickly in midfield, it’s looking really scrappy out there

77 mins: Dean makes his home debut

Replacing Jonathan Leko, on comes Max Dean

66 mins: GOAL - Brown fires in his second

Maghoma is caught in possession, he loses out and things open up for Exeter, the ball deflects off Devoy neatly into the path of Brown who lashes it past Cumming to double Exeter’s lead.

Dons make a double change - Conor Grant and Josh McEachran replace Dawson Devoy and Bradley Johnson

63 mins: End-to-end

Oh Maghoma had no idea what to do there as he was slid in by Devoy, losing possession. Exeter counter, and Harvie does brilliantly to deny Stansfield, who has just come on

61 mins: First change

Exeter with the first sub of the game- Joe White replaced by Jay Stansfield.

Tension rising at Stadium MK as Dons get into the final third but the key ball is lacking

55 mins: Eisa fires over

Free-kick about 30 yards out, Mo Eisa sends it well over the top

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Stadium MKLeague One