MK Dons 0-2 Peterborough United - Poku doubles the advantage
MK Dons take on Peterborough United in League One this afternoon at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons 0-2 Peterborough United - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 15:43
43 mins: Harvie lets rip
Some effort that would have been from Harvie as he flicks the ball over a defender’s head before unleashing a volley on his right peg, but it’s deflected wide.
Jules heads the subsequent corner over the top.
36 mins: GOAL - Poku doubles the lead for Peterborough
It’s a similar story again - break from Jones down the Peterborough left, routine cross to the far post and Poku, who has looked dangerous all game, fires home to double the lead.
It’s 2-0 Peterborough.
33 mins: A rare McEachran shot
Urged to shoot by the home fans desperate to see a shot from their side, Josh McEachran duly obliges with a fierce effort from the edge of the box which Lucas Bergstrom does well to tip over.
From the corner though, Peterborough break and win a corner of their own which comes to equally little.
Huge save from Cumming to deny Jones one-on-one, tipping the ball onto the post. Should be 2-0.
Straight forward ball over the top to him, neither Tucker nor Oyegoke were close enough to get near the Peterborough man.
23 mins: Play to the whistle... or not
Bizarre moment there as Posh take a throw, the ref blows his whistle and MK Dons stop, but play is allowed to play on and Cumming is forced into making a save as Taylor is given the freedom to hit one from the edge of the box
19 mins: Posh having a spell
The visitors are having their first deent spell since taking the lead. Kwame Poku is having a lot of joy on the left-hand side, while Ricky-Jade Jones is getting the better of Dan Oyegoke on the opposite flank.
Poku has fired one down the throat of Cumming so far, but little else of note in front of goal for either side really.
13 mins: Good move from the hosts
Good move from MK Dons to win a corner - Robson’s excellent diagonal to Harvie, good cross aimed at Grant who gets a touch but keeper Bergstrom puts it behind.
McEachran swings it in, it’s cleared as far as Smith who looks to play it back to the corner taker but fluffs his lines and sends it high out of play.
10 mins: A decent recovery
Well... shocker inside three mins aside, MK Dons have looked alright since. Passing nicely, Oyegoke has gotten into the penalty box, and they’re looking decent in midfield.
Just a shame they’re trailing already.
3 mins: GOAL - Peterborough take the lead
An early one for Peterborough as Dons are left cold. A simple break down the left flank, Robson can’t keep up with Thompson who fizzes it into the box to Johnson Clarke-Harris unmarked at the far post who flashes it past Cumming to give the visitors the lead.
Dons get the game underway