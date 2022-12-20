MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City - Leicester cruise into the quarter finals
Bradley Johnson takes charge of his first game as MK Dons caretaker manager with the side taking on Premier League Leicester City in the Carabao Cup this evening.
MK Dons take on Premier League Leicester City in the Carabao Cup at Stadium MK this evening
No shame for the League One side, Premier League opposition just too good for them as to be expected really. Tielemans, Perez and Vardy on the scoresheet, and it was cruise control for the Foxes.
Good work from the subs there, Barry and Lawrence get it to Devoy, whose cross is towards Dennis, he heads across towards Grigg but Ward gathers.
Matt Dennis is coming on for the latter stages, replacing Mo Eisa. Had next to no service all night has Eisa, and nor has Grigg. Tough night as to be expected.
Leicester are playing keep-ball at the moment, in total control of this game. Passing it around nicely, making Dons chase and doing so in cruise control.
Conor Grant is replaced by Louie Barry for Dons.
Perez and Vardy coming off, relief right? Nope. Iheanacho and Daka come on.
It’s a switch in formation for MK Dons for the final half-an-hour as Tennai Watson makes way for Nathan Holland, and Josh McEachran comes off for Matt Smith.
Looks like an old-school 4-4-2
Massive recovery job from McEachran. He plays a blind ball behind him straight to Vardy who slides Tielemans in but the midfielder recovers to block his ball back across goal.
Ooooh Barnes should score. Unmarked, ghosts in at the far post as the corner comes in but he heads wide of the open net