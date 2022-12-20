News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City - Leicester cruise into the quarter finals

Bradley Johnson takes charge of his first game as MK Dons caretaker manager with the side taking on Premier League Leicester City in the Carabao Cup this evening.

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago
MK Dons take on Premier League Leicester City in the Carabao Cup at Stadium MK this evening

MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City - LIVE

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-3 Leicester City

No shame for the League One side, Premier League opposition just too good for them as to be expected really. Tielemans, Perez and Vardy on the scoresheet, and it was cruise control for the Foxes.

90 mins: Stoppage time

Two minutes to be added on

81 mins: Half a chance

Good work from the subs there, Barry and Lawrence get it to Devoy, whose cross is towards Dennis, he heads across towards Grigg but Ward gathers.

79 mins: Another change for the hosts

Matt Dennis is coming on for the latter stages, replacing Mo Eisa. Had next to no service all night has Eisa, and nor has Grigg. Tough night as to be expected.

73 mins: Cruise control

Leicester are playing keep-ball at the moment, in total control of this game. Passing it around nicely, making Dons chase and doing so in cruise control.

Conor Grant is replaced by Louie Barry for Dons.

66 mins: Leicester make some changes

Perez and Vardy coming off, relief right? Nope. Iheanacho and Daka come on.

60 mins: Double change for the Dons

It’s a switch in formation for MK Dons for the final half-an-hour as Tennai Watson makes way for Nathan Holland, and Josh McEachran comes off for Matt Smith.

Looks like an old-school 4-4-2

58 mins: Mistake from McEachran

Massive recovery job from McEachran. He plays a blind ball behind him straight to Vardy who slides Tielemans in but the midfielder recovers to block his ball back across goal.

53 mins: Barnes should score

Ooooh Barnes should score. Unmarked, ghosts in at the far post as the corner comes in but he heads wide of the open net

50 mins: GOAL - Vardy gets his goal

Poacher Jamie Vardy hasn’t lost any of his edge during the international break as he nods Leicester three up. Harvie got double up on with Praet and Castagne, the cross comes in from the latter an Vardy nods across goal and into the net.

