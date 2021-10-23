MK Dons 0-3 Rotherham United: Live action from Stadium MK

Sixth plays fifth in League One this afternoon

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 4:54 pm

MK Dons are in action against Rotherham United this afternoon

MK Dons 0-3 Rotherham United: Live from Stadium MK

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:57

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-3 Rotherham

Out-played from the opening whistle for the first time under Liam Manning. An in-form Rotherham put Dons to the sword here, a disappointing result to say the least.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:54

90 mins: Into stoppage time now

Four minutes will be added onto this one

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:46

The attendance

Today’s attendance: 8,448

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:42

78 mins: Great break for Dons

Ahhhh great break from MK Dons, Parrott and Twine combine but the Irishman doesn’t shoot and opts to try and find Eisa when a shot was the better option.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:35

GOAL 71 mins: Rotherham surely wrap it up

Mickel Miller has only just come on but dances past O’Riley with ease, pulls back for another substitute Ladapo to rattle it past Fisher for Rotherham’s third.

It’s surely all over now for Dons.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:29

GOAL 66 mins: Rotherham net again

They’ve caused problems with their set-pieces all afternoon and it’s another one which has doubled their advantage, scoring directly from their latest corner, Dan Barlaser with it.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:26

64 mins: More changes

Rotherham withdraw Will Grigg to a round of applause from the home fans as he’s replaced by Freddie Ladapo, while Troy Parrott comes on for Hiram Boateng for Liam Manning’s side.

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:22

60 mins: Dons make their first change

Jules will make way for Watson. Kioso will take over at left wing-back

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:11

48 mins: Let off the hook

Oooh Kioso’s ball back to Fisher isn’t good enough, Smith lurks but Fisher dives in to save it... Rotherham want a back-pass, not sure why it wasn’t given really...

Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:07

Second half

Back underway at Stadium MK

Rotherham UnitedLeague One