MK Dons 0-3 West Ham U21s - Second-half underway at Stadium MK

MK Dons vs West Ham U21s - LIVE
50 mins: Get your head up
Collins breaks, he has Leko in support but he is not looking at the ball, so when Collins plays it to him, it hits the back of Leko’s legs and the chance goes
46 mins: Chance
Should be 4-0 as Callum Marshall has the freedom of the MK Dons half to break into, he’s one-on-one with Trueman but the keeper stands firm to keep him out
Second-half
Medwynter gets the game back underway
Half-time: MK Dons 0-3 West Ham U21s
Fearon twice and an own goal see West Ham comfortable here. Not a lot of positives from a Dons perspective.
Just as well it’s only a ‘training game’ but there aren’t many making themselves stand-out
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
43 mins: GOAL - Own goal makes it 3-0
Tripp loses the ball twice, stands on it and lands on his back, West Ham play on and zip the ball low into the box, looks like it takes a touch off Maguire to deflect it past Trueman for 3-0
39 mins: GOAL - Fearon doubles his tally
Kante stretches his legs down the West Ham left, he waits for support which comes in the way of Fearon and from about 15 yards, picks out the same corner he did for the opener to double his and West Ham’s tally.
It’s 2-0
35 mins: Too much
Great from Mellish again, Leko has acres of space but he just tries to do too much to beat Golambekis but the West Ham defender is wise to his attempts, and wins the ball off him.
Leko is down and in need of treatment
33 mins: Wide again
Collins is off balance on the edge of the box as he takes aim left footed but it’s miles wide and well over
20 mins: Save again
Mellish once again drives Dons forwards, this time he lays off to Medwynter who has a go, but it’s straight at Fabianski
18 mins: Save
Dons’ senior players have started to take more of a control of the game here, with Leko and Collins making their first meaningful touches at this stage.
Fabianski meanwhile halfheartedly punches Mellish’s cross away, it comes back to Collar who is rushed in his shot and the keeper regathers easily
12 mins: GOAL - West Ham lead
George Earthy breaks the offside trap, he looked offside but the linesman wasn’t up with play, Tripp tries to hold him up but he picks out Preston Fearon to drive home from the edge of the box to give the visitors the lead
10 mins: Change
Good work from Kante who roams forwards up the right, pulls it back for Earthy who takes aim but there are enough white shirts back to block it
9 mins: Scrappy
Not much in this one so far. Both sides looking at long balls but they’re just floating through to the keepers.
When they do play through midfield, it’s like a playground game where both sets of players are just kicking at it
2 mins: Booked
Early yellow for Freddie Potts for a high-boot on Lewis-Burgess
Kick-off
West Ham get the game underway
Formation talk
It appears MK Dons will be playing a back three this evening, with Mellish, Sinclair-Linton and Maguire as the three, Troso and Tripp as wing-backs
West Ham's team to face MK Dons
West Ham: Fabianski, Adiele, Battrum, Clayton, Earthy, Fearon, Golambeckis, Kante, Marshall, Mayers, Potts
Subs: Hooper, Akpata, Caliste, Colau, Medine, Oyebade, Sowunmi