MK Dons 0-3 West Ham U21s - Second-half underway at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Sep 2025, 17:37 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 20:07 BST
MK Dons kick off their Vertu Trophy campaign this evening when they take on West Ham U21s.

MK Dons vs West Ham U21s - LIVE

20:13 BST

50 mins: Get your head up

Collins breaks, he has Leko in support but he is not looking at the ball, so when Collins plays it to him, it hits the back of Leko’s legs and the chance goes

20:09 BST

46 mins: Chance

Should be 4-0 as Callum Marshall has the freedom of the MK Dons half to break into, he’s one-on-one with Trueman but the keeper stands firm to keep him out

20:06 BST

Second-half

Medwynter gets the game back underway

19:51 BST

Half-time: MK Dons 0-3 West Ham U21s

Fearon twice and an own goal see West Ham comfortable here. Not a lot of positives from a Dons perspective.

Just as well it’s only a ‘training game’ but there aren’t many making themselves stand-out

19:45 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

19:43 BST

43 mins: GOAL - Own goal makes it 3-0

Tripp loses the ball twice, stands on it and lands on his back, West Ham play on and zip the ball low into the box, looks like it takes a touch off Maguire to deflect it past Trueman for 3-0

19:39 BST

39 mins: GOAL - Fearon doubles his tally

Kante stretches his legs down the West Ham left, he waits for support which comes in the way of Fearon and from about 15 yards, picks out the same corner he did for the opener to double his and West Ham’s tally.

It’s 2-0

19:36 BST

35 mins: Too much

Great from Mellish again, Leko has acres of space but he just tries to do too much to beat Golambekis but the West Ham defender is wise to his attempts, and wins the ball off him.

Leko is down and in need of treatment

19:34 BST

33 mins: Wide again

Collins is off balance on the edge of the box as he takes aim left footed but it’s miles wide and well over

19:21 BST

20 mins: Save again

Mellish once again drives Dons forwards, this time he lays off to Medwynter who has a go, but it’s straight at Fabianski

19:19 BST

18 mins: Save

Dons’ senior players have started to take more of a control of the game here, with Leko and Collins making their first meaningful touches at this stage.

Fabianski meanwhile halfheartedly punches Mellish’s cross away, it comes back to Collar who is rushed in his shot and the keeper regathers easily

19:13 BST

12 mins: GOAL - West Ham lead

George Earthy breaks the offside trap, he looked offside but the linesman wasn’t up with play, Tripp tries to hold him up but he picks out Preston Fearon to drive home from the edge of the box to give the visitors the lead

19:10 BST

10 mins: Change

Good work from Kante who roams forwards up the right, pulls it back for Earthy who takes aim but there are enough white shirts back to block it

19:09 BST

9 mins: Scrappy

Not much in this one so far. Both sides looking at long balls but they’re just floating through to the keepers.

When they do play through midfield, it’s like a playground game where both sets of players are just kicking at it

19:02 BST

2 mins: Booked

Early yellow for Freddie Potts for a high-boot on Lewis-Burgess

18:59 BST

Kick-off

West Ham get the game underway

18:57 BST

Formation talk

It appears MK Dons will be playing a back three this evening, with Mellish, Sinclair-Linton and Maguire as the three, Troso and Tripp as wing-backs

18:09 BST

West Ham's team to face MK Dons

Keeper Lukasz Fabianski starts for West Ham tonightplaceholder image
Keeper Lukasz Fabianski starts for West Ham tonight | Getty Images

West Ham: Fabianski, Adiele, Battrum, Clayton, Earthy, Fearon, Golambeckis, Kante, Marshall, Mayers, Potts

Subs: Hooper, Akpata, Caliste, Colau, Medine, Oyebade, Sowunmi

