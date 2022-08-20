MK Dons 1-0 Accrington Stanley: Dons lead at the interval
MK Dons are looking to build on their first win of the season at home to Accrington Stanley this afternoon.
MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK this afternoon, looking to make it two wins in a row
MK Dons 1-0 Accrington Stanley - LIVE
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Accrington Stanley
Could be 2-0 up, could also be 1-1. Burst into life in the final 15 mins, Robson’s goal and one cleared off the line at the end of the half.
A sitter missed early on for Accrington, denied by Cumming before that Robson rocket giving the hosts the advantage on the half hour.
Great chance to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half time with Kemp’s effort denied on the line before Dennis has one blocked there too.
45 mins: How hasn’t that gone in?!
Dons should be 2-0 up. Lawrence wins a free kick on the edge of the box, and Clark goes into the book. Grant hits it into the wall, rebounds out to Kemp, it’s stopped on the line and Dennis can’t convert as it’s swiped away eventually
30 mins: GOAL! Robson gives Dons the lead
What a strike to give MK Dons the lead! Conor Grant’s ball almost allowed Conneely to nick the ball from Robson, but the midfielder rides out the challenge and the pitch opens up in front of him and from 22 yards, Robson brilliantly picks out the top corner to give Dons the lead!
29 mins: Penalty appeals turned away
Dennis goes tumbling in the box, looked like a penalty to me but no real big appeals from the players
22 mins: Halfway through the first half
At the midway point in the first half, Liam Manning can be fairly satisfied with his side’s showing so far. A bit nervous looking at the back, affording Accrington two decent sights of goal, but as yet themselves really to test Jensen with anything meaning ful.
19 mins: Cumming to the rescue again
Hamilton with a long-range effort, Cumming to the rescue again, diving to his left to keep it out
15 mins: Oyegoke fires over the top
Nice football from MK Dons. Grant heavily involved, Lawrence pulls back to Johnson, Grant again shifts it back out but Oyegoke can’t keep his shot down. Best passage of play so far for the hosts.
10 mins: A cagey start
Dons haven’t really made the best of starts, with Accrington looking the more alive in this opening 10 minute period.
Having seemingly forgotten his whistle in the dressing room earlier, referee Tom Reeves has blown up for the first time, and it’s to book Ryan Astley for a bad challenge on Dan Kemp.
2 mins: Cumming to the rescue
Lewington is beaten in the air and Pritchard races onto the loose ball, crosses to Adedoyin in the middle who is left completely unmarked and should score, but Cumming makes a brilliant save to deny Accrington an early lead.