MK Dons 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: Dons see off a late flurry to claim victory
Rivals MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon clash at Stadium MK this evening in League One
MK Dons take on rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK this evening
MK Dons 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 21:43
FULL TIME! MK Dons beat AFC Wimbledon
FULL TIME! Alexander fizzed one just wide in stoppage time, and had another strike wide at the death, and that is that! No joy in the second period despite their mild prodding against the 10-men but it’s a win!
89 mins: Another change
Good shift from Theo Corbeanu as he makes way for Troy Parrott at the end.
84 mins: Watson makes way
A great shift comes to an end for Tennai Watson, looked like he felt a bit of a pull when he chased a ball down the flank.
He’s been replaced by Peter Kioso.
81 mins: Close from Corbeanu
He’s had a lively first game for MK Dons and could have capped it with a wonder-goal against their biggest rivals but his effort goes just wide of the mark.
78 mins: Twine should do better
Dons aren’t really battering the door down but they’re patiently waiting outside it. Passing it around neatly, they’ve had a huge possession advantage this half but haven’t really threatened.
Scott Twine shows some quick feet though, dances through the defence but his shot is low at Tzanev and easily dealt with.
72 mins: Dons making a change
Goal-scorer Matt O’Riley makes way for Josh McEachran
67 mins: Trouble on the sidelines
One of the AFC Wimbledon staff has kicked the ball out of Twine’s hands off the pitch as he looked to take a quick throw. Ref gives him a yellow card.
60 mins: Steady as she goes
A patient but controlled opening to the second half for MK Dons. With AFC Wimbledon chasing something, it’s far more open than it was against Stanley on Saturday, but chances are still pretty rare.
Tennai Watson having a great game on the right-hand side, but still little joy for the likes of Twine and Eisa.
At the other end, Anthony Hartigan had a strike from range which sailed harmlessly over Ravizzoli’s bar.
Second half
Scott Twine restarts the game. No changes at the break.