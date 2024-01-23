News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 1-0 AFC Wimbledon - Kemp gets his first MK Dons goal to put them ahead

MK Dons take on rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK this evening

By Toby Lock
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 18:25 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 19:58 GMT

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon - LIVE

20:01 GMT

14 mins: Ambitious attempt

AFC Wimbledon win a free-kick a long way out, about 40 yards I'd say. It's shifted for Armani Little to have a go but it scuffs along the ground and harmlessly wide

19:57 GMT

10 mins: GOAL! Kemp fires Dons ahead!

Welcome home, Dan Kemp! MK Dons' first attack and it all came from Joe Tomlinson. Bursting down the right, beats Biler for pace, and fires it across the face of goal for Kemp to net his first MK Dons goal!

MK Dons lead 1-0

19:52 GMT

5 mins: AFC Wimbledon win a corner

Aron Sasu wins a corner on the far side, Jake Reeves swings it in but it comes to nothing and Dons are able to regain possession

19:51 GMT

3 mins: Early touch for Marschall

Not a lot in it in the early stages here but a confidence boosting punch away from Filip Marschall after Husyein Biler's cross

19:46 GMT

Kick-off

AFC Wimbledon get the game underway

18:48 GMT

Head coach absent from the touchline

Mike WilliamsonMike Williamson
Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson will not be in the dugout for MK Dons this evening after suffering a family bereavement earlier in the week.

Our thoughts are with him and his family this evening.

18:47 GMT

AFC Wimbledon's line-up

18:46 GMT

MK Dons team news

Dean LewingtonDean Lewington
Dean Lewington

Dean Lewington returns to the side this evening to face AFC Wimbledon, as does Cameron Norman. They come in for Daniel Harvie and Kyran Lofthouse

Team: Marschall, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Norman, Tomlinson, Payne, Robson, Kemp, Gilbey, Dean

Subs: Kelly, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Harvie, Lofthouse, Bate

18:34 GMT

18:28 GMT

Big match preview

