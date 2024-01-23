MK Dons 1-0 AFC Wimbledon - Kemp gets his first MK Dons goal to put them ahead
MK Dons take on rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK this evening
MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon - LIVE
14 mins: Ambitious attempt
AFC Wimbledon win a free-kick a long way out, about 40 yards I'd say. It's shifted for Armani Little to have a go but it scuffs along the ground and harmlessly wide
10 mins: GOAL! Kemp fires Dons ahead!
Welcome home, Dan Kemp! MK Dons' first attack and it all came from Joe Tomlinson. Bursting down the right, beats Biler for pace, and fires it across the face of goal for Kemp to net his first MK Dons goal!
MK Dons lead 1-0
5 mins: AFC Wimbledon win a corner
Aron Sasu wins a corner on the far side, Jake Reeves swings it in but it comes to nothing and Dons are able to regain possession
3 mins: Early touch for Marschall
Not a lot in it in the early stages here but a confidence boosting punch away from Filip Marschall after Husyein Biler's cross
Kick-off
AFC Wimbledon get the game underway
Head coach absent from the touchline
Mike Williamson will not be in the dugout for MK Dons this evening after suffering a family bereavement earlier in the week.
Our thoughts are with him and his family this evening.
AFC Wimbledon's line-up
MK Dons team news
Dean Lewington returns to the side this evening to face AFC Wimbledon, as does Cameron Norman. They come in for Daniel Harvie and Kyran Lofthouse
Team: Marschall, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Norman, Tomlinson, Payne, Robson, Kemp, Gilbey, Dean
Subs: Kelly, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Harvie, Lofthouse, Bate
The pre-match odds
MK Dons 6/5
Draw 23/10
AFC Wimbledon 43/20