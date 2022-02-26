MK Dons 1-0 Bolton Wanderers: Second half underway at Stadium MK
In-form Bolton Wanderers head to Stadium MK this afternoon to take on an equally in-form MK Dons.
MK Dons are in action against Bolton Wanderers this afternoon
MK Dons 1-0 Bolton Wanderers: LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:24
65 mins: Dons make their first change
Goal-scorer Mo Eisa makes way for Connor Wickham.
Good shift from Eisa with his ninth goal of the season but hasn’t really had much of an impact since the break.
60 mins: Back into the first half groove again
After a little flurry of Bolton activity in the first few minutes of the second half, Dons have regained control of it again, just as they did in the first half.
Afolayan has made a difference for the visitors, giving them a bit of extra pace and edge in the midfield but they’re still not really doing a lot to cause Cumming any real issue.
Second half
MK Dons restart the game.
A change for the visitors at the break, Morley replaced by Afolayan.
Half time: MK Dons 1-0 Bolton
Good half for Dons, Eisa’s goal separates the sides and they’re good value for it. KKH and Twine with other good chances, but a warning sign towards the end of the half when Cumming palms a header onto the bar.
41 mins: Bolton hit the woodwork
After handball appeals, Bolton’s corner whipped in and Johnston heads goalwards but Cumming gets a big hand to it to put it onto the bar before Watson sweeps it clear.
36 mins: Game settled into a nice groove
After the flurry of activity after the goal, it has been a pretty quiet game since. Neither side have had much of a sniff of goal, Cumming still very much the quieter keeper but Trafford, while he has needed to be on his toes, hasn’t yet had another save to make.
In the picture: Mo Eisa
17 mins: GOAL! Eisa gives Dons the lead
After losing his temper a little after two penalty appeals don’t go his way, Mo Eisa fires MK Dons into the lead.
Harry Darling with a Harry Darling run, his strike is deflected and palmed into the path of Eisa who takes two bites of the cherry to round Trafford and stick it away!
14 mins: Twine hits the post
How has that stayed out?! Twine dances in behind to get on Coventry’s pass, his effort hits the inside of the post but somehow comes back to James Trafford in the Bolton net.
If Bolton were expecting to cruise into this one with their momentum, they’ve been given a wake-up call in these early stages.
9 mins: Great chance for Dons
Oh Kaine Kesler-Hayden with a wonderful run, excellent ball from Twine, he turns inside his defender but as he pulls the trigger, a Bolton man throws himself on the line.