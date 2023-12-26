News you can trust since 1981
Live

MK Dons 1-0 Colchester United - Late Harrison goal wins it for Dons

MK Dons are in action this Boxing Day as they take on Colchester United at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 26th Dec 2023, 13:39 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 16:55 GMT
Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Colchester United - LIVE

16:55 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Colchester United

Phew! Left it late but it's enough as Dons cling on to win again!

16:54 GMT

94 mins: The flag saves Dons

Akinde's shot is palmed away by MacGillivray, Hopper sticks in the loose ball but the flag denies Colchester a late heartbreaker

16:52 GMT

93 mins: Colchester hit the bar

Oh this one isn't over! Tom Hopper's header from Colchester's late corner loops up and lands on the top of the bar

16:51 GMT

Stoppage time

Four mins to be added on as Dean Lewington is announced as Man of the Match

16:50 GMT

89 mins: GOAL! Harrison finds the net!

At last! MK Dons lead! Jack Payne's free-kick to the far post is poked home by the Welshman!

16:45 GMT

86 mins: Williams takes aim

Long-range effort from MJ Williams sails into the stand.

Dons running out of time here

16:43 GMT

83 mins: Dean into the book

Despite standing in the middle of the battle for the ball, the referee sees fit to book Max Dean for a foul

16:39 GMT

78 mins: Kazeem misses the target

Another counter from a Dons corner this time comes the way of Al-Amin Kazeem, but he fires it miles over the bar.

Ellis Harrison comes on for Cam Norman for the closing stages

16:31 GMT

70 mins: Dean again

What do Dons need to do to score here?! Max Dean again in front of goal, getting on the end of Eisa's deflected attempt, saved by Goodman

16:29 GMT

69 mins: Dons make a change

Jonathan Leko will make way for Mo Eisa for the final 20 minutes or so.

Joe Taylor is being replaced by al-Amin Kazeem for the visitors, while John Akinde will replace Ellis Iandolo

