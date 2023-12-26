MK Dons 1-0 Colchester United - Late Harrison goal wins it for Dons
MK Dons are in action this Boxing Day as they take on Colchester United at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Colchester United - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Colchester United
Phew! Left it late but it's enough as Dons cling on to win again!
94 mins: The flag saves Dons
Akinde's shot is palmed away by MacGillivray, Hopper sticks in the loose ball but the flag denies Colchester a late heartbreaker
93 mins: Colchester hit the bar
Oh this one isn't over! Tom Hopper's header from Colchester's late corner loops up and lands on the top of the bar
Stoppage time
Four mins to be added on as Dean Lewington is announced as Man of the Match
89 mins: GOAL! Harrison finds the net!
At last! MK Dons lead! Jack Payne's free-kick to the far post is poked home by the Welshman!
86 mins: Williams takes aim
Long-range effort from MJ Williams sails into the stand.
Dons running out of time here
83 mins: Dean into the book
Despite standing in the middle of the battle for the ball, the referee sees fit to book Max Dean for a foul
78 mins: Kazeem misses the target
Another counter from a Dons corner this time comes the way of Al-Amin Kazeem, but he fires it miles over the bar.
Ellis Harrison comes on for Cam Norman for the closing stages
70 mins: Dean again
What do Dons need to do to score here?! Max Dean again in front of goal, getting on the end of Eisa's deflected attempt, saved by Goodman
69 mins: Dons make a change
Jonathan Leko will make way for Mo Eisa for the final 20 minutes or so.
Joe Taylor is being replaced by al-Amin Kazeem for the visitors, while John Akinde will replace Ellis Iandolo