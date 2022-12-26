MK Dons 1-0 Forest Green Rovers - Harvie fires Dons into the lead
Head coach Mark Jackson takes charge of his first MK Dons game this afternoon as they play Forest Green Rovers at Stadium MK
MK Dons 1-0 Forest Green Rovers - LIVE
Melee in the box as MK Dons just can’t get the ball away, it looks like it hits Eisa’s hand, before O’Keefe sends an effort wide
McEachran went into the book for as good as an ‘orange’ card tackle as you’ll see, before being immediately replaced by Dawson Devoy.
Ahhhh Eisa should do better. Played in by Johnson, goal opens up in front f him but he appears to drag he effort, Bernard gets a block on his shot and it’s out for a corner.
We have the first goal of the Mark Jackson era!
McEachran’s corner was pretty poor, truth be told, hip height and headed away at the first man but Harvie was hovering on the edge of the box, he takes a touch and fires left footed into the bottom corner!
MK Dons are in front
Bizarre chain of events there as the ball is over the top to Grigg, keeper comes out to head it away, but he just stayed in the D on the edge of the box rather than retreating. Ball just doesn’t drop for Eisa to get a shot away though.
Chances for both sides, no goals though. FGR with the better of the chances in truth, Cumming with three or four important saves to keep them out, while Grigg and Johnson testing McGee later on.A slow start to the Jacko Era
Good save from McGee, Eisa’s pot-shot on the turn was low and may have been sneaking in but the keeper keeps it out
From one end to the other, now it’s the Rovers’ keeper Luke McGee this time keeping the ball out.
Eisa wins a free-kick on the edge of the box, Johnson hits it, punched clear by McGee, recycled back in and Grigg gets the header on it but McGee to the rescue again.