MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe - Dons lead at the break after Darling’s solo goal

MK Dons take on Morecambe in their final home game of the League One seaosn this afternoon.

Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 3:51 pm

MK Dons are in action against Morecambe this afternoon in the penultimate game of the season

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe - LIVE

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:51

Meanwhile in the Rotherham game

Rotherham have equalised deep into first half stoppage time

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:50

HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe

That Harry Darling strike the difference between the sides here. Dons not fully into their stride but have done enough to get their noses ahead.

The final ball to split the Morecambe defence has been tough to perfect, and has a couple of times let them down but Darling’s wonderful individual effort is plenty to make up for it.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:43

40 mins: Dons into their groove

It’s all one way at the moment, with Dons on the front foot but just unable to get that final ball sorted.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:33

32 mins: Back-and-forth

There’s no flow to this game at all, but MK Dons won’t mind that at all at this stage, leading as they are.

Corbeanu had a sight of goal but Carson was a match for it, while Kasumu has gone into the book for the hosts.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:23

21 mins: GOAL Harry Darling with a stunning goal

Harry Darling take a bow! He’s taken it from inside his own half, he doesn’t pass, doesn’t pass... he’s into the box, sticks the defender on his backside with a brilliant flick behind him and bends it into the corner!

1-0

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:15

13 mins: Pretty even so far

Physical from Morecambe in the early stage, but MK Dons get getting the ball down and playing some nice stuff too.

Meanwhile...

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:08

7 mins: Early action at both ends

Dons have made a shaky start to the game, playing some dodgy stuff around the back three but as yet, nothing really to test Jamie Cumming.

At the other end, Harry Darling has fired a rocket goalwards but it was deflected over the bar.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 15:01

Kick-off

Underway at Stadium MK, Morecambe kick off.

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:12

Today’s team sheeet

Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 14:07

Morecambe’s team to face MK Dons

