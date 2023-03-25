MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe - Dons win three on the spin
MK Dons face fellow relegation strugglers Morecambe at Stadium MK this afternoon as Mark Jackson’s side look to make it three wins out of three
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe - LIVE
And that’s that! Dons make it three wins out of three to move four points clear of the drop zone, and up to 19th
McEachran comes off with two mins to go, Bradley Johnson replaces him. McEachran has been outstanding today. Best player on the park for Dons.
Good from Maghoma and Devoy, opens up space for Grigg who forces the save from Ripley
Ahhhhhhh what a chance for Grigg. Devoy closes down Ripley who is practically on the left touchline, his clearance is straight to the Dons striker about 40 yards out but his strike is harmless with the goal wide open
Just highlighting the fragility of a one-goal lead there, Dons caught on the counter, but Watson denies Morecambe’s ball into the box, out for a corner (which is massively overhit)
Grigg skip by Bedeau, who sticks a leg out and sends the striker to the ground. Into the book for the Morecambe man
The crowd want handball as Bedeau blocks Lawrence’s cross. Looked all chest to me. Corner ball