MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe - Dons win three on the spin

MK Dons face fellow relegation strugglers Morecambe at Stadium MK this afternoon as Mark Jackson’s side look to make it three wins out of three

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Mar 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT

MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe - LIVE

Full time: MK Dons 1-0 Morecambe

And that’s that! Dons make it three wins out of three to move four points clear of the drop zone, and up to 19th

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on as Dons look to see out the clock in the corner

89 mins: Johnson on

McEachran comes off with two mins to go, Bradley Johnson replaces him. McEachran has been outstanding today. Best player on the park for Dons.

88 mins: Grigg again

Good from Maghoma and Devoy, opens up space for Grigg who forces the save from Ripley

86 mins: Grigg misses a chance

Ahhhhhhh what a chance for Grigg. Devoy closes down Ripley who is practically on the left touchline, his clearance is straight to the Dons striker about 40 yards out but his strike is harmless with the goal wide open

85 mins: This isn’t over

Just highlighting the fragility of a one-goal lead there, Dons caught on the counter, but Watson denies Morecambe’s ball into the box, out for a corner (which is massively overhit)

82 mins: Grant makes way

Another good game from Conor Grant, he makes way for Dawson Devoy

79 mins: Bedeau into the book

Grigg skip by Bedeau, who sticks a leg out and sends the striker to the ground. Into the book for the Morecambe man

75 mins: Handball appeals

The crowd want handball as Bedeau blocks Lawrence’s cross. Looked all chest to me. Corner ball

73 mins: Goal-scorer makes way

Applause for Leko as he makes his way off here, replaced by Nathan Holland for the closing stages.

Cheers too for Mo Eisa, who has put in a physical shift this afternoon, he’s replaced by Will Grigg

