MK Dons 1-0 Oxford United - Dons come close to scoring a second
MK Dons take on Oxford United at Stadium MK this afternoon, keen to pick up their home form and move away from the League One relegation zone
MK Dons 1-0 Oxford United - LIVE
Key Events
- Leko with a couple of early efforts he should have done better with
- Tyler Smith with a tame effort into the arms of Cumming
- Kaikai gives Dons the lead on 25 mins
Leko is picked out with a brilliant McEachran pass but he runs down a blind alley when Maghoma was on the edge of the box screaming for it and the chance goes begging. Wrong choice there from Leko.
Really good performance so far from MK Dons but they should be comfortably ahead rather than by the odd goal. Another well-worked move sees Eisa in front of goal again but his shot is blocked this time.
Should be 2-0.
Watson does brilliantly to ride the challenge and get into the box, looks for all the world like he should score himself but he’s squared it to Eisa, but it’s a reach for him and he puts it wide.
Good lord, new pants please. Routine pass back to Cumming who somehow lets the ball run under his boot and he’s hot-footing it back towards his own goal to swipe the ball clear.
Not like that, please, Jamie...
Fully deserved, that. Good stuff from Devoy and Eisa in the build-up, Kaikai picks it up on the left-hand side, cuts across his man to the edge of the D and bends it right-footed into the bottom bag!
MK Dons in front
Leko having a lot of joy out on that right-flank for Dons. Picked out by a decent Harvie ball, he cuts inside but somewhat off-balance, his strike is easy for Simon Eastwood in the Oxford net.
First sighter for Oxford, Tyler Smith fires one straight at Jamie Cumming. Good stuff from Djavan Anderson in the centre of the park to get the visitors on the front foot, but the striker’s effort was straight into the keeper’s arms
Another good move from the hosts, this time Watson’s cross it just too far for Eisa.
Good opening 15 for MK Dons, looking the better side at the moment and able to threaten, even if chances are not as clear-cut yet.
An early booking there for Brandon Fleming for pulling back Leko. The Dons winger has had his number so far in these opening 12 mins, now he’s got to be really careful