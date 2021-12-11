MK Dons 1-0 Oxford United: Oxford start second half brightly at Stadium MK
MK Dons take on fellow play-off contenders Oxford United in League One this afternoon.
LIVE: MK Dons 1-0 Oxford United
Last updated: Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 16:13
53 mins: Oxford starting brightly
Oxford have started this half as they did the first - on the front foot. No real chances of which to speak though, but a few corners.
Second half
Oxford restart the half
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Oxford United
A good half from Dons, that. After a shaky 10 minutes, they came into the game and since taking the lead, have been really solid. Visitors haven’t had many clear cut chances, but always look a threat. Parrott looking alive though.
43 mins: Fisher let off the hook
Huge let off for Fisher, who’s pass out is straight to Brannagan 20 yards out but he fires well over the bar.
30 mins: An entertaining game so far
Both teams have played some good looking football in the opening half hour. Dons leading through Boateng’s goal and they’ve threatened to get in behind a couple of times since then too.
Oxford, after their good start, have found chances hard to come by but always look menacing and had the ball in the net but saw it chalked off for offside.
24 mins: Dons finding their groove now
After a suspect opening 10 minutes, Dons have found their footing now, and especially after scoring the goal. Parrott almost got on the end of a wonderful ball from O’Riley but was out-muscled by Elliott Moore who marshalled it back to the keeper.
14 mins: Oh no, the flag’s up!
Oxford think they’ve scored, there’s a huge roar from the travelling supporters but Matty Taylor is adjudged to have roamed offside as he pokes home Mark Sykes’ cross.
Good finish it was too.
GOAL! 12 mins: Boateng gives Dons the lead!
I thought his touch had taken him too wide after Parrott slid him in, but he got it back under control and slides the ball under Eastwood from a tight angle to give MK Dons the lead!
5 mins: Oxford starting the better side
Hasn’t been a great start for Liam Manning’s side so far. Oxford have been quick out the blocks and have played most of the game so far in Dons’ half. They’ve only had a Mark Sykes strike go over the bar so far though.
Troy Parrott kicks off for MK Dons