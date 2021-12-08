MK Dons 1-0 Plymouth Argyle: Get the latest from Stadium MK
MK Dons take on fellow play-off contenders Plymouth Argyle this evening at Stadium MK.
MK Dons take on Plymouth Argyle live on Sky Sports this evening
MK Dons 1-0 Plymouth Argyle: LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 20:50
In the picture: Tennai Watson
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Plymouth
Watson’s goal the difference between the sides, but there is little else separating them. Very even so far.
29 mins: O’Riley comes close
Not a bad effort from Matt O’Riley from the edge of the box. Twine and Eisa combine, can’t quite find space to shoot but O’Riley finds space, takes aim for the top corner but puts it just over.
GOAL 21 mins: Watson gives Dons the lead
It’s almost a carbon copy of Eisa’s chance 30 seconds earlier, and this time it’s in the back of the net! Tennai Watson bursts in behind, holds off his defender and fires it past Cooper to give MK Dons the lead!
20 mins: Eisa should score
Ahhhh a close one for Eisa, he’s played in behind and beats his defender for pace but fires straight at Cooper in the Plymouth net.
15 mins: Still pretty even
Not a lot to say thus far. Still not many chances - Twine had one stuck under his feet which he couldn’t shift and it was routinely dealt with by the Plymouth defence.
At the other end, not a lot for the visitors to write home about.
5 mins: A solid start from both sides
Some good football played in the midfield from both sides so far, popping it about nicely but there has yet to be a real chance at either end.
Plymouth get the game underway.