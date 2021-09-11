MK Dons 1-0 Portsmouth: Get the latest from Stadium MK
Dons take on Portsmouth at Stadium MK this afternoon in League One.
MK Dons take on Portsmouth at Stadium MK this afternoon
MK Dons 1-0 Portsmouth: Live from Stadium MK
MK Dons 1-0 Portsmouth: Robson fires Dons to victory over Portsmouth
MK Dons 1-0 Portsmouth
View from the press box
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Portsmouth
A great game, and a huge one to win from MK Dons’ perspective. Was a good benchmark for a win this afternoon and they’ve done the business.
Seven games in charge for Liam Manning - six unbeaten.
90 mins: Watters makes his debut
Max Watters comes on for the brilliant Troy Parrott.
Five minutes to be added on at the end of the game.
83 mins: Dons really taking the pace off the ball
Let’s not call it time-wasting but... Dons aren’t in any hurry to play this game.
They should be 2-0 up though, but Parrott, who had Twine in support, tried to go it alone and ended up rolling one harmlessly wide when Dons really should have put it to bed.
Not long to go now...
GOAL! 71 mins: Dons take the lead!
Parrott leads the break from Portsmouth’s corner, a terrific ball out to Twine who just stayed onside. I thought he’d do it himself but he squares to Robson who slots home!
It’s their first real opportunity of the half, and after those good ones went begging in the first half, Dons are now in front!
69 mins: Kioso makes his Stadium MK bow
The man on loan from Luton Town Peter Kioso comes on for Tennai Watson for the last 21 minutes or so.
Portsmouth still having the better of this second half, a couple of saves from Fisher but nothing really at the other end of which to speak.
65 mins: Another good stop from Fisher
A ball played in behind Warren O’Hora allows substitute Ronan Curtis to break down the Portsmouth left, he has Marquis off him in support but the Irishman goes himself only to be denied by a great save from Fisher.
62 mins: Boateng makes way
Standing ovation for Hiram Boateng as he comes off, replaced by Josh McEachran. Matt O’Riley will shift forwards, with McEachran alongside Robson.