MK Dons 1-0 Tranmere Rovers - Little spell for the visitors

MK Dons play their first home game of the League Two season today against Tranmere Rovers

By Toby Lock
Published 12th Aug 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

Get the latest from Stadium MK

MK Dons 1-0 Tranmere Rovers - LIVE

Show new updates
15:52 BST

45+4 mins: Robson with a chance

Some really great football from Dons in the run up to half-time. Robson again at the heart of things, just giving Leko the shout to leave it before pulling the trigger, and it takes three Tranmere defenders to block it

15:46 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

15:44 BST

41 mins: Tranmere having a spell

The visitors are starting to have a little patch here. Hemming Dons into their own final third a little bit. Nothing really to trouble Craig Mac between the sticks, but just a little at the wrong end for Graham Alexander’s liking I’d say.

15:37 BST

36 mins: Saunders is through

Tranmere finally have a sight of goal but... Saunders pings the offside trap. He misses the target anyway.

15:33 BST

30 mins: Dons starting to turn the screw

The hosts are looking really good at the moment, Ethan Robson is having an absolute screamer, winning everything that comes near him. But it’s Harvie and Leko who are seeing sights of goal here, but just can’t quite get a shot in without a block in the way.

15:28 BST

27 mins: Davies into the book

He was a bit lucky not to go into the book earlier for taking a swipe at Eisa, but after bodychecking Leko on half-way, the Tranmere skipper gets shown a yellow card by referee Sunny Gill

15:27 BST

25 mins: Tucker heads over

Robson with the delivery into the mix, Tucker gets to it but puts it over the bar.

15:25 BSTUpdated 15:26 BST

22 mins: Scrappy period

Not a lot to be said in the last 10 minutes or so really. The game has degraded into a bit of a smack-fest from end-to-end.

Dons with a free-kick in a similar spot to where they scored earlier...

Tranmere can’t deal with it and put it behind for a corner

15:15 BST

13 mins: Norman in ACRES

He’s having so much joy on thie right-hand side already, in acres of space on countless occasions and Dons are using that diagonal to pick him out. This time though he’s just offside.

15:12 BST

11 mins: Good shot

Great effort from Kieron Morris from range, forcing MacGillivray into a good stop to deny the equaliser for Tranmere

