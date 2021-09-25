MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Parrott’s penalty downs 10-man Wycombe

MK Dons beat Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK, thanks to Troy Parrott’s first half penalty

Troy Parrott’s first half penalty ensured Dons extended their unbeaten run to eight games on Saturday as they saw off 10-man Wycombe Wanderers.

Parrott was downed six minutes before the break by Anthony Stewart, earning the Wycombe man an early bath as the Tottenham loanee fired in from 12-yards for his third goal of the season.

Scott Twine, Ethan Robson and Max Watters all had decent efforts in the second half to put the result beyond doubt against their Buckinghamshire rivals, but the win makes it four home wins in succession as they maintain third spot in League One.

After their 4-1 win at Priestfield last Saturday, Liam Manning made just one change to the side, bringing back Tennai Watson for Peter Kioso who limped out of the game with Gillingham.

There was precious little to tell between the sides in the first half. Wycombe made the better start and could have taken the lead but Sam Vokes' effort was well-saved by Andrew Fisher. As Dons grew back into the affair, Troy Parrott headed wide before Scott Twine pinged a long-range effort straight at keeper David Stockdale as the midfield battle ensued.

Ten minutes before the break though, Wycombe thought they had taken the lead when Ryan Tafazolli appeared to get the final touch on Joe Jacobson's free-kick but after wheeling off in celebration, the flag went up to rule it out.

And five minutes later they were made to pay when a long ball towards Parrot was brought down by the Republic of Ireland striker, but he was upended by Anthony Stewart for a penalty, also earning the Wycombe man an early bath. Parrott made no mistake from the spot for his third goal of the campaign.

Much like the second half at Gillingham, Dons were in the ascendency for the majority against the 10-men as they sought out the goal to put the game to bed. Parrott came close with an effort when he was put through by Daniel Harvie, who shone in the second half, as did Twine, who brought out a decent stop from Stockdale with an effort from the edge of the box.

Max Watters looked lively coming on with 26 minutes remaining and almost made an immediate impact after a brilliant pass from Dean Lewington saw him turn his defender only to be denied by a crucial tackle by Jacobson.

In the precious few attacks Wycombe were able to mustre up, they were unable to come up with anything to really trouble Fisher in the Dons net, even with the added threats of Brandon Hanlan and Adebayo Akinfenwa late on.

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: 9,355 (1,621)

MK Dons: Fisher, Watson, O'Hora, Darling, Lewington, Harvie, Robson, O'Riley, Boateng (Watters 64), Twine (McEachran 90), Parrott

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Kasumu, Martin, Baldwin, Kioso

Wycombe Wanderers: Stockdale, Grimmer, Jacobson, Stewart, Tafazolli, Thompson, Vokes (Akinfenwa 72), McCleary (Hanlan 72), Horgan (Wheeler 79), Obita, Scowen

Subs not used: Przybek, Gape, Kaikai, McCarthy

Booked: Harvie