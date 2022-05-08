MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Two great chances for the home side

MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers in the second-leg of the play-offs at Stadium MK
MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers - LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 20:06
76 mins: Dons make a change
Connor Wickham comes on for MK Dons, replacing Hiram Boateng
68 mins: Half-chance for Wycombe
They’ve really offered nothing as yet in this second half have Wycombe, but Dominic Gape has just squandered a decent chance, firing well wide of the mark from the edge of the box after Harvie only half-cleared Obita’s cross.
55 mins: Two sensational chances for Dons
Parrott is denied an almost certain equaliser by a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Joe Jacobson. Dons continue on the front foot and draw another excellent save from Stockdale, this time from Corbeanu who’s shot looked like it was arrowing towards the top corner.
Second half
Back underway here, Wycombe kick-off
HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers
All Dons in the first half, ahead through Parrott’s header. Had plenty of chances, hit the bar early on too. A really tense game now.
41 mins: Corbeanu needs to do better
Ahhhh Corbeanu gets in behind but he plays it too narrow, needed to pull it back to Parrott but it’s in the end cleared by Wycombe.
His decision making when he gets into good positions is lacking tonight, Corbeanu.
30 mins: Twine Range free-kicks
What a flurry of activity we’ve had since the goal. A couple of free kicks right in the slot for Twine, one of which was brilliantly saved by Stockdale, and then one rippled the net but the wrong side of it, despite what some of the supporters thought opposite us!
25 mins: GOAL! Parrott gets Dons in front
It was a header back from where it came really from Parrott, and it appeared to take an age to go over the line! 1-0!
It’s 2-1 on aggregate.
23 mins: Another decent effort for Twine
The home side are still looking to get forward quickly, but it’s more of a balanced affair now. Dons need to get more from their front three. Corbeanu has seen a lot of the ball but has had no end product, Twine has had a couple of efforts blocked but Parrott has been fairly anonymous so far.
15 mins: Twine fires wide
Just wide from Twine. Good footwork to get himself some space, but his left-footed effort went just wide.