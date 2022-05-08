MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Two great chances for the home side

MK Dons need to beat Wycombe by at least two clear goals this evening to reach the League One play-off final.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 5:30 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 8:06 pm

MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers in the second-leg of the play-offs at Stadium MK

Get the latest from Stadium MK

MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers - LIVE

Last updated: Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 20:06

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 20:06

76 mins: Dons make a change

Connor Wickham comes on for MK Dons, replacing Hiram Boateng

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:59

68 mins: Half-chance for Wycombe

They’ve really offered nothing as yet in this second half have Wycombe, but Dominic Gape has just squandered a decent chance, firing well wide of the mark from the edge of the box after Harvie only half-cleared Obita’s cross.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:47

55 mins: Two sensational chances for Dons

Parrott is denied an almost certain equaliser by a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Joe Jacobson. Dons continue on the front foot and draw another excellent save from Stockdale, this time from Corbeanu who’s shot looked like it was arrowing towards the top corner.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:36

Second half

Back underway here, Wycombe kick-off

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:20

HALF TIME: MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers

All Dons in the first half, ahead through Parrott’s header. Had plenty of chances, hit the bar early on too. A really tense game now.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:13

41 mins: Corbeanu needs to do better

Ahhhh Corbeanu gets in behind but he plays it too narrow, needed to pull it back to Parrott but it’s in the end cleared by Wycombe.

His decision making when he gets into good positions is lacking tonight, Corbeanu.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 19:05

30 mins: Twine Range free-kicks

What a flurry of activity we’ve had since the goal. A couple of free kicks right in the slot for Twine, one of which was brilliantly saved by Stockdale, and then one rippled the net but the wrong side of it, despite what some of the supporters thought opposite us!

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 18:58

25 mins: GOAL! Parrott gets Dons in front

It was a header back from where it came really from Parrott, and it appeared to take an age to go over the line! 1-0!

It’s 2-1 on aggregate.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 18:57

23 mins: Another decent effort for Twine

The home side are still looking to get forward quickly, but it’s more of a balanced affair now. Dons need to get more from their front three. Corbeanu has seen a lot of the ball but has had no end product, Twine has had a couple of efforts blocked but Parrott has been fairly anonymous so far.

Sunday, 08 May, 2022, 18:47

15 mins: Twine fires wide

Just wide from Twine. Good footwork to get himself some space, but his left-footed effort went just wide.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Wycombe WanderersLeague OneStadium MK