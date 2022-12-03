News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 1-1 Burton Albion - A point apiece in relegation scrap

Get all the action live from Stadium MK as MK Dons take on fellow League One strugglers Burton Albion in the early kick-off

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago
<p>MK Dons take on Burton Albion at Stadium MK this afternoon </p>

MK Dons 1-1 Burton Albion - LIVE

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:30

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Burton Albion

A better second-half, not great but better. One-sided as Burton decided to barely bother playing after the break. Johnson’s header salvages a point.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:23

90 mins: Into stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on.

Garratt into the book for time-wasting. Too little too late from the ref.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:17

83mins: GOAL! Johnson heads Dons level!

GET IN!

Bradley Johnson reaches Dawson Devoy’s corner to head past Garratt!

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:12

79 mins: Grigg comes close

Patient build-up from Dons, eventually Watson crosses into the box, but Grigg puts it just wide.

Johnson comes on to replace McEachran

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:06

73 mins: On comes Grigg

Grigg has replaced Grant

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:04

72 mins: Barry with a chance

Incredible defending from Burton, Barry did everything right there to get on the end of Holland’s pass, but his shot is deflected behind.

Will Grigg below us is getting ready to come on

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:00

67 mins: Ref bottles it

No other way of putting it - referee Lee Swabey has bottled a huge decision. Onyango takes out Holland to go into the book, then a minute later does the same to Devoy but Swabey allows him to stay on. And in the same breath, Burton take the midfielder off.

Really poor.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 13:54

61 mins: Chance goes begging

Ahhhh huge chance for MK Dons. Watson gets in behind, Grant is screaming for it but he sends it across the six yard box where no-one is. Ball makes it back out to Barry who scuffs one wide.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 13:50

57 mins: Chance goes begging

Conor Grant’s break finds Eisa, who is tipped on the edge of the D. He dusts himself off, takes the free-kick but sends it over the bar.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 13:48

55 mins: Signs of life

Dons have emerged for the second half looking like they’ve got a bit more intent, but that final ball is still desperately lacking. Holland and Barry getting into good areas but their passing is letting them down.

