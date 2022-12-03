MK Dons 1-1 Burton Albion - A point apiece in relegation scrap
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Burton Albion
A better second-half, not great but better. One-sided as Burton decided to barely bother playing after the break. Johnson’s header salvages a point.
90 mins: Into stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on.
Garratt into the book for time-wasting. Too little too late from the ref.
83mins: GOAL! Johnson heads Dons level!
GET IN!
Bradley Johnson reaches Dawson Devoy’s corner to head past Garratt!
79 mins: Grigg comes close
Patient build-up from Dons, eventually Watson crosses into the box, but Grigg puts it just wide.
Johnson comes on to replace McEachran
73 mins: On comes Grigg
Grigg has replaced Grant
72 mins: Barry with a chance
Incredible defending from Burton, Barry did everything right there to get on the end of Holland’s pass, but his shot is deflected behind.
Will Grigg below us is getting ready to come on
67 mins: Ref bottles it
No other way of putting it - referee Lee Swabey has bottled a huge decision. Onyango takes out Holland to go into the book, then a minute later does the same to Devoy but Swabey allows him to stay on. And in the same breath, Burton take the midfielder off.
Really poor.
61 mins: Chance goes begging
Ahhhh huge chance for MK Dons. Watson gets in behind, Grant is screaming for it but he sends it across the six yard box where no-one is. Ball makes it back out to Barry who scuffs one wide.
57 mins: Chance goes begging
Conor Grant’s break finds Eisa, who is tipped on the edge of the D. He dusts himself off, takes the free-kick but sends it over the bar.
55 mins: Signs of life
Dons have emerged for the second half looking like they’ve got a bit more intent, but that final ball is still desperately lacking. Holland and Barry getting into good areas but their passing is letting them down.