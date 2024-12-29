Live

MK Dons 1-1 Crewe Alexandra - Honours even at the full-time whistle

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 29th Dec 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 16:54 BST
JPI
MK Dons bring down the curtain on 2024 with a home game against Crewe Alexandra

MK Dons vs Crewe Alexandra - LIVE

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:54 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Crewe

A poor opening 20 minutes or so to the second-half has cost Dons the win really. Had the better of the opening half, leading through White’s strike, but just a sloppy and slow start after the restart meant Crewe barged back into it.

Half chances for both really, more than anything, but ultimately, a draw is about fair

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:47 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:46 BST

89 mins: Three Crewe subs

Powell, Finney and Lunt replace Sanders, Tracey and Conway

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:45 BST

87 mins: Another booking

Harrison looks like he’s hauled down, Knight-Lebel booked

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:44 BST

86 mins: Best chance

Dons carve their best chance of the half, Carroll flicks it to Nemane who takes aim but it’s a huge block from Zac Williams

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:42 BST

85 mins: Midfield change

Liam Kelly makes way for Tom Carroll

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:39 BST

82 mins: Hogan into the book

Probably given away more fouls than he’s had touches of the ball today, Scott Hogan. A soft foul on Long but it earns him a booking

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 7,508 (621)

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:36 BST

78 mins: Crewe make a change

Chris Long, once of this parish, comes on to replace Holicek

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:33 BST

75 mins: Someone booked

Not sure if it was Nemane or Gilbey who has gone into the book there, but a yellow was flashed in the direction of an MK Dons player

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:31 BST

73 mins: Harrison on

The Welsh striker comes on with 17 mins to go, replacing Joe Tomlinson

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:30 BST

72 mins: Great move

Fine move from Crewe, started by Marschall, as Sanders turns the ball over to Tracey who can race clear, but he misses the mark

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:23 BST

65 mins: McGill to the rescue

Crazy stuff in possession again from Dons in a dangerous position, Tracey can stretch his legs and have a go, McGill does really well to deny him

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:20 BST

63 mins: Dons' first change

Callum Hendry replaces Joe White

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:19 BST

60 mins: Awful start to the half

The home side have been terrible since the restart, just cannot do anything with the ball, can’t pick a pass, can’t keep possession.

That said, Nemane looks to show Conway a clean set of heels, but he gets tripped, the Alex man booked

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:14 BST

56 mins: GOAL - Crewe are level

It’s been coming. Dons haven’t come out at the start of this half (again) and a corner has undone them. Tabiner’s corner is a deep one, but of pinball at the far post and Knight-Lebel is on hand to prod it over the line

1-1

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:10 BST

52 mins: Slow start

Dons don’t really look as energetic as their opponents at the start of this half. Crewe, sitting fourth at the start of play, have come out brightly but as yet have done little to really trouble McGill but Dons aren’t doing themselves any favours by giving the ball away as soon as they get it

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:07 BST

49 mins: Sherring booked

Tomlinson is slow to react, Holicek nips in ahead, Sherring has to then down the midfielder and gets booked for it

