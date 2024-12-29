MK Dons 1-1 Crewe Alexandra - Honours even at the full-time whistle
MK Dons vs Crewe Alexandra - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Crewe
A poor opening 20 minutes or so to the second-half has cost Dons the win really. Had the better of the opening half, leading through White’s strike, but just a sloppy and slow start after the restart meant Crewe barged back into it.
Half chances for both really, more than anything, but ultimately, a draw is about fair
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
89 mins: Three Crewe subs
Powell, Finney and Lunt replace Sanders, Tracey and Conway
87 mins: Another booking
Harrison looks like he’s hauled down, Knight-Lebel booked
86 mins: Best chance
Dons carve their best chance of the half, Carroll flicks it to Nemane who takes aim but it’s a huge block from Zac Williams
85 mins: Midfield change
Liam Kelly makes way for Tom Carroll
82 mins: Hogan into the book
Probably given away more fouls than he’s had touches of the ball today, Scott Hogan. A soft foul on Long but it earns him a booking
Today's attendance
Attendance: 7,508 (621)
78 mins: Crewe make a change
Chris Long, once of this parish, comes on to replace Holicek
75 mins: Someone booked
Not sure if it was Nemane or Gilbey who has gone into the book there, but a yellow was flashed in the direction of an MK Dons player
73 mins: Harrison on
The Welsh striker comes on with 17 mins to go, replacing Joe Tomlinson
72 mins: Great move
Fine move from Crewe, started by Marschall, as Sanders turns the ball over to Tracey who can race clear, but he misses the mark
65 mins: McGill to the rescue
Crazy stuff in possession again from Dons in a dangerous position, Tracey can stretch his legs and have a go, McGill does really well to deny him
63 mins: Dons' first change
Callum Hendry replaces Joe White
60 mins: Awful start to the half
The home side have been terrible since the restart, just cannot do anything with the ball, can’t pick a pass, can’t keep possession.
That said, Nemane looks to show Conway a clean set of heels, but he gets tripped, the Alex man booked
56 mins: GOAL - Crewe are level
It’s been coming. Dons haven’t come out at the start of this half (again) and a corner has undone them. Tabiner’s corner is a deep one, but of pinball at the far post and Knight-Lebel is on hand to prod it over the line
1-1
52 mins: Slow start
Dons don’t really look as energetic as their opponents at the start of this half. Crewe, sitting fourth at the start of play, have come out brightly but as yet have done little to really trouble McGill but Dons aren’t doing themselves any favours by giving the ball away as soon as they get it
49 mins: Sherring booked
Tomlinson is slow to react, Holicek nips in ahead, Sherring has to then down the midfielder and gets booked for it
