MK Dons 1-1 Grimsby Town - Eisa misses a sitter at the death

MK Dons are back in League Two action this evening, taking on Grimsby Town at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 28th Nov 2023, 18:38 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 21:49 GMT

MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - LIVE

21:48 GMT

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Grimsby Town

Probably the right result that, but what a miss from Eisa at the end there.

21:47 GMT

95 mins: WHAT A MISS

Mo Eisa has to win it! Unbelievable! He's put it wide!

Brilliant ball from Tomlinson, Eisa just has to put it in from six yards but he rolls it wide

21:44 GMT

92 mins: Typical Leko moment

Grimsby swing the ball in, Leko looks like he'll easily clear but he swipes at it, misses it, Grimsby have a man over who shoots, but Leko bravely throws himself into the path of the shot

21:42 GMT

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

21:41 GMT

89 mins: Side netting

Close call for Dons again, Rose and Ainley getting space in the six-yard box to try and shoot, the latter of which fires into the side netting

21:34 GMT

82 mins: Norman just over

Rolled the ball nicely 25 yards out, he takes aim and it's just over the bar

21:33 GMT

80 mins: How's Eisa not scored?!

From an MK Dons persuasion, it's the wrong Eisa who has missed a sitter. The ball bounces around in the penalty area, but Abo Eisa finds himself in the six yard box with just the keeper to beat, but MacGillivray is a match for it

21:29 GMT

77 mins: Cartwright saves

The Grimsby keeper keeps his side in it there when Leko threads the needle to Tomlinson, who shifts it onto his left foot and fires through a crowd, but the keeper is a match for it

21:28 GMT

77 mins: Leko flashes one wide

Classic Leko, that. On the left, cutting in onto his right, shot on goal but deflected wide

21:23 GMT

71 mins: Double change after a chance

Tomlinson's ball into the box is such a tempter, Dean and Harvie throw themselves at it but it goes behind.

Meanwhile, Dons make two attacking changes - Max Dean and Dean Lewington come off for Ellis Harrison and Mo Eisa

