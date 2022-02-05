MK Dons 1-1 Lincoln City: Darling levels for Dons
MK Dons take on Lincoln City at Stadium MK this afternoon.
MK Dons are in action against Lincoln City this afternoon
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons 1-1 Lincoln City: LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 15:49
Half time: MK Dons 1-1 Lincoln City
An entertaining half, but Dons haven’t been at their best. Falling behind early again to Marquis, the defence has looked all over the shop, but Darling was the man to draw Dons level just before the break.
39 mins: GOAL Darling levels things up
Darling started the move by driving MK Dons forwards, Coventry plays it wide to Corbeanu to have a go, Griffiths pops it up in the air with his save and Darling can get something on the high ball to convert!
29 mins: Dons getting on top now
Twine hits a volley into the ground which is bread and butter for Griffiths to gather but Dons are starting to get on top of it now. Corbeanu has switched out to the left side to get more involved in the game, and it’s working.
After that nervous opening 20 minutes or so, it’s the home side who are now getting the better of things.
23 mins: McEachran bends one just wide
Best chance of the game for MK Dons. Some really nice stuff from the home side, Corbeanu’s back heel to Harvie, the cross is deflected to the edge of the box where McEachran has a go but puts it just wide of the mark.
15 mins: Dons looking uneasy at the moment
It certainly feels like Dons are playing as an away side in this one, allowing Lincoln to dictate the game. Not really a lot for Parrott, Corbeanu or Twine to feed off.
10 mins: O’Hora heads off his own bar
Having scored an own-goal in the reverse fixture, Warren O’Hora has just diverted a Lincoln cross onto Jamie Cumming’s crossbar.
8 mins: GOAL Lincoln take the lead
The eight minute mark saw Dons 2-0 down at Sincil Bank, and here at Stadium MK they have conceded early again. John Marquis was left with a pretty simple finish after Liam Cullen beat the offside trap to get in behind Warren O’Hora to see up the former Portsmouth man to net his third goal in three games.
5 mins: Honours even in the opening five minutes
Not a lot to tell in this one so far. Both sides have started pretty well, Lincoln have shaded possession but so far the defences have been on top of the attackers, not giving up any real chances.
Lincoln get the game underway