MK Dons 1-1 Oxford United - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons take on Oxford United at Stadium MK this afternoon, keen to pick up their home form and move away from the League One relegation zone
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons 1-1 Oxford United - LIVE
Key Events
- Leko with a couple of early efforts he should have done better with
- Tyler Smith with a tame effort into the arms of Cumming
- Kaikai gives Dons the lead on 25 mins
- Dons ahead at the break but should be further ahead
- Oxford much better in the second half and equalise with 20 mins to go
Worst home form in the division vs a team with four consecutive defeats heading to Stadium MK - bound to be a classic, right?!
Would you believe it - more injuries at MK Dons. With Warren O’Hora and Dean Lewington already out long-term, Ethan Robson and Nathan Holland out short-term, Mark Jackson was dealt two more blows this week.
Deadline day signing Anthony Stewart looks set to miss the next few weeks through injury, while cursed loanee Josh Kayode’s season is run. Having just recovered from a long-standing knee injury, the Rotherham striker now needs quad surgery.
From pettiness on social media at kick-off, to some nastiness on it, Bristol Rovers didn’t have a great time of it against MK Dons last Saturday. And it got worse throughout the week for Joey Barton’s side, with James Gibbons charged by the FA for improper conduct for two incidents during the game, while Sam Finley was banned for three matches for stamping on Sullay Kaikai.
He’s plenty familiar with Stadium MK, and by now, plenty familiar with coming back to Stadium MK in charge of another club! But Karl Robinson returns to his former club this afternoon and, as ever, spoke highly of the hand which once fed him.
“MK Dons are a brilliant club at what they do and even though they’re in a bad position in the league, I’m sure financially they’re in a great position. We’ve seen clubs get it wrong by financially not getting it right.
“The players they’ve brought in will be better next year because they would’ve had that transition year to get going.”
Robinson added: “I’m looking forward to going back, I’ve got a strong affinity with the place.”
Rob Hall has taken some unwarranted stick down the years from MK Dons supporters for his move from Bolton Wanderers to Oxford United, via a couple of loan spells at Stadium MK.
He spoke to the Citizen recently to try and set the record straight at last about what really happened during that move.
Mark Jackson on Oxford United
Our home form needs to improve. We know certain teams sit back against us but I don't think Oxford will do that. They're a really attacking team and pose a real threat going forwards, attack from wide areas with their full-backs joining in, so we'll really have to be on our game.
But we'll need to take it to them too, we're at home so we want to be on the front foot, and dominate the ball as much as we can. I expect both teams to want to play the game in the right way.
An unchanged side for MK Dons this afternoon
Team: Cumming, Watson, Harvie, Tucker Jules, McEachran, Maghoma, Devoy, Leko, Kaikai, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Grigg, Johnson, Grant, Burns, Lawrence, Dean