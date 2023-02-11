MK Dons 1-1 Oxford United - Relive the game as it happened

Our home form needs to improve. We know certain teams sit back against us but I don't think Oxford will do that. They're a really attacking team and pose a real threat going forwards, attack from wide areas with their full-backs joining in, so we'll really have to be on our game.

But we'll need to take it to them too, we're at home so we want to be on the front foot, and dominate the ball as much as we can. I expect both teams to want to play the game in the right way.