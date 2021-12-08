MK Dons 1-1 Plymouth Argyle: Get the latest from Stadium MK
MK Dons take on fellow play-off contenders Plymouth Argyle this evening at Stadium MK.
MK Dons take on Plymouth Argyle live on Sky Sports this evening
Get the latest from the game here.
MK Dons 1-1 Plymouth Argyle: LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 21:49
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Plymouth Argyle
A decent point in the end for Dons. Both teams probably would’ve been happy with that before the game too. Both sides hit the post, both sides had a handful of chances. Not a classic, not a bad game either.
90 mins: Plymouth hit the post
What a terrific strike from Jordan Garrick, on the turn from the edge of the box, beats Fisher all ends up but not the post
80 mins: Parrott has made a positive impression
MK Dons are starting to show signs of life in this half at last and it’s all down to Parrott. He’s dragging Dons forwards, and almost set up Eisa.
Tonight’s attendance: 7,566
67 mins: Parrott hits the bar!
Barely on, Parrott breaks in behind and with Eisa in support, he looked as though he’d square it but Parrott goes himself and thumps the bar.
GOAL 66 mins: Plymouth are level
Conor Grant smashes it home from just inside the box. MK Dons could not get the ball clear, a ball into the box was over the heads of most, fell kindly for Grant who made no mistakes in lashing it home past Fisher.
Troy Parrott comes on to replace Josh McEachran
58 mins: More of the same
Like in the first half, there’s not a lot to tell between the sides in the second half so far. Jordan Houghton has gone into the book, Baldwin has been pretty decent since coming on, but there hasn’t really been a chance at either end yet.
Second half
We’re back underway, MK Dons restart the game.
One change at the break, Aden Baldwin has replaced Harry Darling after he picked up a knock towards the end of the first half.