MK Dons 1-1 Portsmouth - Honours even at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Portsmouth - LIVE
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Portsmouth
And that’s all she wrote - the game finishes 1-1.
Dons looked very good in the second-half, much more of a threat than in the first 45 minutes. A good night’s work against strong opposition.
90 mins: What a stop!
Not sure McGill knew a lot about that, but it was fired into his chest by substitute Lang after Tucker slipped and Lewington was unable to keep up
83 mins: Dons with another change
Great shift from Tom Carroll tonight, he’s replaced by Keon Lewis-Burgess
79 mins: Portsmouth with a host of changes
77 mins: A second booking
Tom Carroll, who was earlier fouled resulting in a yellow card, has just done the same on Towler to go into the book himself
76 mins: Dennis forces the issue
Good stop again from Norris as Dennis this time gets away down the left of the box.
Attendance: 2,317 (647)
73 mins: Good chance
Dons probably should do better there. Carroll intercepts 30 yards out, has Dennis one side and Gilbey the other, opts for Gilbey who gets it onto his right foot, but it wasn’t really a cross or a shot, but curled safely into the arms of Norris
63 mins: Dons make changes
On come Pritchard, Lewington, Wearne, Kelly, Gilbey and Harrison, off come Sherring, Maguire, Offord, Tomlinson, Grant and Leigh
62 mins: GOAL! Dons are level
Tommy Leigh gives the home crowd something to cheer as he rifles into the net from 15 yards out.
As Dons won back possession, Leigh was in acres in the box as Dennis took up the attention, and he picked his spot to make it 1-1!
61 mins: Good save
Nice play from Dons, Joe Tomlinson takes aim on his right peg from the edge of the box, Norris gets down low to save.
Looks like Dons are ready to make five more changes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.