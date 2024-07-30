Live

MK Dons 1-1 Portsmouth - Honours even at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 30th Jul 2024, 18:35 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 21:21 BST
MK Dons play their first pre-season home game of the summer against Portsmouth

MK Dons vs Portsmouth - LIVE

21:20 BST

FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Portsmouth

And that’s all she wrote - the game finishes 1-1.

Dons looked very good in the second-half, much more of a threat than in the first 45 minutes. A good night’s work against strong opposition.

21:20 BST

90 mins: What a stop!

Not sure McGill knew a lot about that, but it was fired into his chest by substitute Lang after Tucker slipped and Lewington was unable to keep up

21:12 BST

83 mins: Dons with another change

Great shift from Tom Carroll tonight, he’s replaced by Keon Lewis-Burgess

21:09 BST

79 mins: Portsmouth with a host of changes

21:06 BST

77 mins: A second booking

Tom Carroll, who was earlier fouled resulting in a yellow card, has just done the same on Towler to go into the book himself

21:04 BSTUpdated 21:05 BST

76 mins: Dennis forces the issue

Good stop again from Norris as Dennis this time gets away down the left of the box.

Attendance: 2,317 (647)

21:03 BST

73 mins: Good chance

Dons probably should do better there. Carroll intercepts 30 yards out, has Dennis one side and Gilbey the other, opts for Gilbey who gets it onto his right foot, but it wasn’t really a cross or a shot, but curled safely into the arms of Norris

20:54 BST

63 mins: Dons make changes

On come Pritchard, Lewington, Wearne, Kelly, Gilbey and Harrison, off come Sherring, Maguire, Offord, Tomlinson, Grant and Leigh

20:51 BST

62 mins: GOAL! Dons are level

Tommy Leigh gives the home crowd something to cheer as he rifles into the net from 15 yards out.

As Dons won back possession, Leigh was in acres in the box as Dennis took up the attention, and he picked his spot to make it 1-1!

20:49 BST

61 mins: Good save

Nice play from Dons, Joe Tomlinson takes aim on his right peg from the edge of the box, Norris gets down low to save.

Looks like Dons are ready to make five more changes

