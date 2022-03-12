MK Dons 1-1 Wigan Athletic: Honours even after late drama
Second plays third in League One this afternoon as Wigan Athletic visit Stadium MK to take on MK Dons this afternoon.
MK Dons take on Wigan Athletic at Stadium MK this afternoon
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons 1-1 Wigan Athletic: LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:59
FULL TIME: MK Dons 1-1 Wigan Athletic
It might not have been the winner by my word that Harry Darling header might be worth it’s weight in gold come the end of the season. Crucially for Dons, it’s not defeat to a close rival in the table. Big BIG point.
90+5 mins: Amos with the save
Kasumu hits one from range, it hits Boateng on the edge of the box, it has the Wigan keeper scrambling but he claws it just wide.
87 mins: GOAL Dons are level!
Harry Darling’s bullet header equalises for Dons! A string of corners Wigan can’t get clear, and Darling sticks it in after three set-pieces in a row.
85 mins: Dons’ final roll of the dice
Hiram Boateng comes on for Dean Lewington with five minutes to go with their final change
75 mins: A big 15 minutes here for Dons
Dons bring on Theo Corbeanu in place of Mo Eisa as they look to get on the front foot and cause the visitors some kind of issue, which as yet, they’ve struggled to do.
Kasumu goes into the book after winning what looked like a good tackle, but was deemed a foul by the ref and his reaction gets him into trouble.
65 mins: Dons make a change
On comes David Kasumu to try and change things for the hosts, Josh McEachran makes way
58 mins: GOAL: Wigan take the lead
It’s what the game needed but it’s not the goal we wanted as Wigan take the lead. A shot from range from Tom Pearce takes a wicked deflection off Parrott, and falls wonderfully into the path of Tom Naylor who hammers it past Jamie Cumming to put Wigan in front.
53 mins: A lively start for the hosts
MK Dons very much on the front foot at the start of this half. Mo Eisa has almost got in behind in these early stages, while Ben Amos has also had to flap at a Troy Parrott cross.
Already it looks a better game.
Second half
Game back underway here